TeleTracking Launches First AI-Powered Patient Throughput Solution, Decision IQ

University of Louisville Health pilots tool to tackle capacity constraints and improve patient flow across its system

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / TeleTracking Technologies, the market leader in healthcare operations platforms for hospitals and health systems, today announced the launch of Decision IQ, the first AI-driven solution designed to manage patient flow at scale, during its annual TeleSummit customer conference in Nashville. The solution is already in place at University of Louisville Health (UofL Health), where leaders are using it to address capacity constraints and improve access.

Hospitals have long struggled to manage patient throughput - balancing incoming demand with limited space, staff, and resources - while relying on retrospective data that only shows what has already happened. Decision IQ replaces that model with proactive, system-wide visibility that empowers users to plan ahead and act in real time. At its core, Decision IQ is an AI-driven computational twin that unifies data from every department and ancillary service, creating a dynamic, system-wide view of patient movement. The technology simulates discharge priorities, predicts capacity needs, and translates those insights into clear direction within existing workflows to help care teams anticipate challenges before they escalate and reduce manual coordination so clinicians can focus more on patients.

"Decision IQ is about taking throughput data and making it actionable," said Christopher Johnson, Co-CEO, TeleTracking. "By surfacing potential issues before they arise and recommending adjustments across the system, leaders gain the foresight to mitigate bottlenecks in advance - ensuring patients remain at the center of operational decisions. This marks a true transformation in how hospitals manage operations in the age of AI."

UofL Health decided to implement Decision IQ after confronting growing capacity pressures and their impact on patient safety and care. As an early adopter, UofL saw the opportunity to apply AI to one of healthcare's most persistent challenges - patient flow - and expand its longstanding partnership with TeleTracking beyond transfer operations.

"Our teams work tirelessly to move patients safely and efficiently, but traditional processes made it difficult to stay ahead of daily demand," said Deanna Parker, MBA, MHA, BSN, RN, VP, Chief Nurse Executive, Downtown UofL Health. "Decision IQ gives us a forward-looking view of our operations, helping us anticipate where throughput challenges will occur and coordinate across departments before they impact patient care."

