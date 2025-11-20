Anzeige
20.11.2025 15:18 Uhr
Rosenberg & Parker Achieves DPF Certification

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenberg & Parker (R&P), the world's largest independent surety-only brokerage & advisory firm, is proud to announce the achievement of the EU-US Data Privacy Framework (DPF) certification with UK Extension. This renowned privacy program is administered by the U.S. Department of Commerce and allows for the transfer of personal data from the European Union to the United States while ensuring it is protected, covering aspects like notice, choice, security, and data integrity.

Rosenberg & Parker

With multinational clients around the globe and having recently expanded with an office in the U.K., R&P has always had a vested interest in international privacy standards. Our corporate pillars - expertise, innovation, integrity, and service, demand that we meet and exceed the expectations of our clients on all fronts, including those in the realm of technology.

"Rosenberg & Parker's DPF certification underscores our commitment to responsible innovation. As we modernize our technology platforms, data privacy remains at the core of every decision we make. This certification reflects that commitment and our dedication to protecting our clients' information as we expand our global footprint into the UK and the EU," said James Shaw, Head of Technology at R&P.

As technological trends evolve across the globe, R&P has pledged to stay at the forefront of industry innovation. This DPF certification is one step on that continued journey.

About Rosenberg & Parker:
Founded in 1944, Rosenberg & Parker is the largest independent surety-only brokerage & advisory firm in the world. Instead of having a basic knowledge on a wide array of insurance products, R&P has made surety its sole focus. One hundred percent of its concentration is devoted to increasing industry-specific knowledge and putting the mastery of surety to work for its clients. Expertise, Innovation, Integrity, & Service - these are the four pillars on which the company was founded and built, and it continues to guide Rosenberg & Parker through its more than 80 years in business.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581318/Rosenberg___Parker1_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rosenberg--parker-achieves-dpf-certification-302621802.html

