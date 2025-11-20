Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.: HWAL to Stack Bitcoin and Tokenized Asset Treasury

To include Lunarbits Bitcoin Token by growing tokenized music catalog revenues booked in The Lunaprise Multiverse offerings

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / HWAL Inc., formerly Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (OTC PINK:HWAL), announces groundbreaking opportunities for treasury growth, building on its announcements of stacking its corporate treasury by partnerships that utilize bitcoin , bitcoin tokens, and stablecoins.

The roadmap laid out also is aimed at revenue growth and enhanced royalty payouts and tracking, especially for music artists in the HWAL music catalog operated by Lunar Records and now being activated for fans by the Lunaprise Multiverse innovation .

The entire network and tokenized infrastructure is being powered by Lunarbit's bitcoin innovation, while Future Trends multiverse infrastructure is wired into Binance payment systems and other fan payment systems.

Recently HWAL announced it was working with its advisory firm Momentum Media Fund , (MMF) to develop the world's first corporate Bitcoin reserves inscribed with a comprehensive music catalog (the "Catalog") and leading the seismic shift in how intellectual property intersects with digital assets and tokenization.

This elite cadre at MMF is actively engaging top-tier institutions for the catalog conversion-JP Morgan, Blackrock, Coinbase, Deutsche Bank, UBS, and which have publicly committed to their own moves into RWA-to-treasury conversions, including tokenized bonds and IP-backed securities

As quoted in Coinlaw.io , "The global tokenization market is projected to $1,244.18 ?billion in 2025. That larger market is expected to surge to $5,254.63 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 43.36%. Tokenized Treasury and money-market fund assets reached $7.4?billion in 2025, an 80% jump year-to-date. The Real-World Assets (RWA) tokenization market stands at $24?billion in 2025, having grown 308% over three years".

The Bitcoin Treasury Revolution: Over 150 Public Companies Take Up the Charge Led by Wall Street/Bitcoin Icon Michael Saylor's digital asset treasury firm, Strategy Inc. Webopedia posted "the 10 biggest tokenized stocks in 2025 includes Alphabet, NVIDIA, Apple, and Tesla.

Similar to C2 Blockchain Inc., a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital-asset treasury company, HWAL is strategically accumulating Bitcoin-native assets such as Lunarbits Bitcoin Runes and the Lunar Records music catalog is currently being inscribed on the blockchain. HWAL has strategically accumulated 2 million $Lunarbits in its treasury, advancing institutional adoption of Bitcoin-Native Digital Assets

Lunar Records music catalog, a joint venture of Space Blue and HWAL subsidiary Melody Trust, received notable attention in Billboard Magazine and Rolling Stone announcing their music, alongside of Lunarbits, the Stan Lee/Legion and Advent project, were archived in a time capsule that landed on the moon containing 222 art, music, and film archives on 2.22.2024, the first lunar landing for the USA and NASA since 1972.

HWAL emphasizes its strategy is to build more of its corporate treasury using bitcoin assets such as Lunarbits and tokenization of other real world assets like Stan Lee Legion of 5 movie soundtracks which will be tokenized and exhibited in the Lunaprise multiverse.

After many hit concerts in year 2000 and 2001 by Marshmello the DJ, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, and Lil Nas have generated over $20 million in sales fueling successful concerts advancing in virtual worlds, Lunar Records is positioning itself now to be a lead provider of music and concerts in the Lunar Multiverse.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets for Lunar Records headlined multiverse concerts digital collectibles and merchandise using credit card or obtaining discounts using their LBITS - Lunarbits Solana; a high speed utility token earned from quests in the multiverse.

To learn more about Lunarbits and its revolutionary approach to tokenized music and Bitcoin, please visit http://www.lunarbits222.com

About Lunar Records

Lunar Records has curated and preserved over Twenty Five thousand music and visual arts assets, including rare and the most coveted, music master recordings, photos and videos, and some which are unpublished, from countless Legendary Music Recording Artists to include James Brown, The Who, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, Marvin Gaye, Willie Nelson, Tina Turner, Mick Jagger, Janis Joplin, The Who, Grace Slick, Eric Clapton and the Yardbirds, Johnny Winter, Jefferson Airplane, Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, John Lee Hooker, Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, The Platters, John Travolta, Kenny Rogers, Hall and Oates, James Taylor, Chuck Berry, Bob Marley, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Rod Stewart, George Jones, Alabama, Johnny Winter, Deep Purple, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, and hundreds of other music legend

About Space Blue and Lunaprise Museum

Space Blue Made History by Curating the First NASA-Confirmed Payload of Art and Music Museum on the Moon: Lunaprise.

On February 22, 2024, Space Blue, under the leadership of entertainment and blockchain media innovator Dallas Santana, set numerous space and art records when the lunar lander Odysseus touched down on the Moon. Attached to it was the Lunaprise Museum, the first art and music museum in history confirmed by NASA as a lunar payload. The museum contained 222 art projects, 777 of the greatest songs and works by songwriters of our time, and the oldest known song, inscribed on a Sumerian tablet. The music, images, and art are stored on an 18-layer disc system within a time capsule designed to last over one billion years. This lunar music archive is expected to outlast the single song included in the Voyager Golden Record, sent into space by Carl Sagan in the 1970s. Space Blue has formed a joint venture with HWAL subsidiary Melody Trust, LLC, called Lunar Records, which will showcase the iconic

About HWAL, Inc. (HWAL)

HWAL Inc. (OTC PINK:HWAL), is a multimedia holding company driving innovation in entertainment, space archiving, and digital media assets. Through subsidiaries like Melody Trust, HWAL curates iconic cultural legacies, including working with Space Blue on the Lunaprise Moon Museum.

For decades HWAL has collected and preserved some of the most rare and coveted published and unpublished recordings, photos and videos from countless legendary music recording artists to include James Brown, The Who, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Marvin Gaye, Willie Nelson, Ike and Tina Turner, Eric Clapton and the Yardbirds, Johnny Winter, Chuck Berry, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Rod Stewart, George Jones, Count Basie, and hundreds of other music legends.

