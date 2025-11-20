Signature Apps: New Generation Consumer Group Signs LOI to Acquire 51% Interest in Spiritual Glow Digital Brand; Expands Digital Portfolio Led by The RAADR APP Cyberbullying Platform

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCID:NGCG) today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a 51% controlling interest in the digital assets and operations of Spiritual Glow, a digital-first brand held through a joint venture in which Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTCID:FAGI) owns a 51% stake.

The proposed acquisition marks the continued expansion of NGCG's fully digital business model, operated through its technology subsidiary, Signature Apps Inc., which develops and deploys advanced consumer and industry-focused applications.

NGCG: A Digital-Only Company Scaling High-Utility Apps

NGCG's business focuses exclusively on digital platforms, mobile applications, and data-driven consumer technologies. The company does not produce or sell physical products.

Through Signature Apps Inc., NGCG delivers cutting-edge industry apps designed to enhance safety, communication, and digital intelligence across multiple sectors.

At the core of the portfolio is the company's flagship application:

RAADR - Real-Time Cyberbullying & Online Safety Platform

The RAADR App, championed by CEO Jacob DiMartino, empowers users with:

Real-time monitoring of online activity

Detection of harmful behavior and cyberbullying indicators

Intelligent alerts and analytics to enhance digital awareness

Tools designed for parents, teens, schools, and community organizations

RAADR remains the anchor of NGCG's digital-app ecosystem, reflecting the company's commitment to precision, safety, and user-centric innovation.

Strategic Fit: Spiritual Glow as a Digital-First Expansion

The proposed acquisition of Spiritual Glow complements NGCG's digital strategy by adding a creative digital brand with emerging audience momentum in the online wellness and mindset space. While Spiritual Glow does not produce physical goods, its digital presence, content-driven engagement, and brand identity offer growth potential within Signature Apps' expanding technology ecosystem.

NGCG plans to integrate Spiritual Glow into its broader digital framework, enabling:

Cross-promotion through existing app channels

Data-driven user acquisitions

Digital content development

Potential future integration into NGCG's app suite

Transaction Overview

The LOI, comprises of:

Cash consideration

A profit-based performance note and

NGCG preferred stock

Upon closing:

NGCG will acquire 51% operational control

The seller will retain 49% (with an optional advisory role)

NGCG will receive a first right of refusal to acquire the remaining 49%

The transaction provides immediate value participation for the seller while aligning long-term growth incentives.

Leadership Commentary

"NGCG is a digital-only company, and this LOI represents another important step in expanding our technology portfolio," said Jacob DiMartino, CEO of New Generation Consumer Group. "Through Signature Apps, we are committed to developing digital tools that improve safety, communication, and personal empowerment. RAADR remains our flagship app, and the addition of a digital brand like Spiritual Glow aligns perfectly with the forward-thinking experiences we are designing."

Next Steps

Both parties will now proceed with:

Completing due diligence

Negotiation and execution of a Definitive Agreement

An anticipated closing within 30 days after the conclusion of a definitive agreement but no later than January 15, 2025.

Upon completion, the acquisition will increase NGCG's digital footprint and broaden the company's technology roadmap under Signature Apps Inc.

About New Generation Consumer Group, Inc.

New Generation Consumer Group (OTCID:NGCG) is a diversified company focused on identifying and acquiring growth-oriented businesses in emerging sectors. The company's strategy emphasizes building value through innovation, strategic partnerships, and scalable operations designed to deliver long-term shareholder returns

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding proposed business transactions, anticipated closing timelines, and potential future results. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those projected. Readers are encouraged to review NGCG's public filings for additional information regarding risk factors and business operations.

