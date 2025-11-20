Black Book Research: High-Demand 2026-2027 Hospital Board Playbook for Health IT Funding Decisions, Now in Use at 300+ U.S. Hospitals - Complimentary

Black Book Research provides trustees with a practical, 129-page, vendor-agnostic governance manual, developed independently and not commissioned, sponsored, or affiliated with any health IT vendor or vendor-supported professional association, to clarify HIT priorities, educate new and existing board members, and strengthen independent oversight of 2026-2027 digital and IT budget approvals.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Black Book Research today announced the industry-wide availability of its 2026-2027 Boardroom Playbook for Hospital Health IT Approvals, a complimentary, 129-page resource manual developed independently and without vendor funding, sponsorship, or endorsement. Created specifically for hospital and health system boards, the manual is designed to help trustees make clearer, more informed and vendor-neutral decisions on health IT (HIT) investments.

Already downloaded and in active use at more than 300 U.S. hospitals, the playbook is now being offered to governing boards across the health system industry and is adaptable for hospital boards globally. It has been created specifically for trustees-both new and experienced-who must oversee complex digital and IT proposals without becoming technologists themselves.

A step-by-step manual for trustees

The playbook is structured as a direct, step-by-step guide that walks trustees through how to:

Prioritize IT and digital funding decisions based on patient, clinician, operational, and financial outcomes.

Educate new and existing trustees on how HIT proposals are formed, evaluated, and brought to the board for approval.

Ask the right questions of management, consultants, and vendors in a concise, board-friendly format.

Engage and motivate board members to actively participate in identifying HIT needs, reviewing proposals, and approving spending in their specific facility or system.

Across the comprehensive resource manual, trustees are guided through a repeatable governance framework that turns complex IT requests into clear, board-ready decisions, so board members can see what is being asked, why it matters, what outcomes are promised, and what proof should be required before and after approval.

Designed to reduce noise and increase independence

The manual emphasizes evidence, transparency, and governance standards that help boards stay focused on outcomes and organizational priorities rather than marketing pressure or internal bias. It encourages trustees to look for:

Clearly defined objectives and success metrics for every major HIT investment.

Short, structured proof-of-value or pilot periods with measurable checkpoints.

Transparent total cost, risk, and benefit projections over the full life of the investment.

Portability and exit options that protect the organization's long-term interests.

Because the playbook is vendor-agnostic and not affiliated with any vendor-endorsed professional association, trustees can apply its framework consistently across all proposals and product categories, regardless of which companies or consultants are involved.

Insights, input, and peer experience from hospital boards

The playbook incorporates insights, input, and practical advice drawn from the experiences of hospital trustees and board members who are already deeply engaged in health IT oversight. It reflects what peers on hospital boards say they need most:

A plain-language, non-technical guide to digital and IT decision-making.

Examples of how other boards structure discussions, questions, and approvals around HIT.

Governance practices that can be applied across clinical systems, enterprise platforms, AI initiatives, automation, cybersecurity, and interoperability projects.

By translating peer board experience into a usable resource, the manual helps trustees feel more confident, prepared, and aligned when they face high-stakes technology decisions that shape patient access, quality, and financial performance.

Ahead of the 2026-2027 HIT budget cycles

Black Book is releasing this playbook broadly ahead of 2026 and 2027 HIT budget planning so boards can embed its framework before major spending decisions are finalized. The manual is designed to help boards:

Anticipate the big-ticket IT and digital initiatives that are likely to come forward in the next budget cycle.

Clarify which projects should be prioritized and which should be deferred, redesigned, or subjected to additional scrutiny.

Create a consistent, board-approved process for reviewing and approving HIT proposals , so management teams understand expectations in - advance.

Reduce confusion and unnecessary friction by making the approval process more structured, transparent, and less vulnerable to external pressure.

Leadership perspective

"Hospital boards are being asked to approve increasingly complex digital, AI, cybersecurity, and automation initiativeste, often under intense time pressure and with a lot of noise," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research. "Trustees want to support innovation, but they also want a disciplined, independent way to evaluate what's being proposed. This playbook gives them a structured, repeatable approach that focuses on outcomes, evidence, and the organization's long-term interests, without any IT executive biases, vendor sponsorship or affiliation."

Brown added, "We've seen how quickly demand has grown! More than 300 U.S. hospitals are already using this manual. Making it available to the broader health system community, at no cost, is our way of helping boards lead confidently into the 2026-2027 budget years."

Global adaptability

Although based on U.S. hospital and health system experience, the playbook is intentionally written so hospital governing boards worldwide can adapt the framework to local regulatory, financial, and operational realities. The core governance principles: transparency, proof-of-value, measurable outcomes, and trustee-level clarity are applicable across health systems globally.

Availability

The 2026-2027 Boardroom Playbook for Hospital Health IT Approvals from Black Book Research is available now as a complimentary digital resource to hospital and health system boards, governance committees, and C-suite leaders across the industry. Health systems and hospitals may request access to the playbook directly from Black Book Research or download at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/governing-hospitals-ai-2026-board-to-bedside-accountability-guide

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare research and consulting firm specializing in unbiased competitive intelligence, customer experience measurement, and technology adoption studies for providers, payers, and healthcare technology companies. Black Book's insights support executives and boards in making data-driven decisions that improve clinical outcomes, operational performance, and financial sustainability.

