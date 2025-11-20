

Belem, Brazil, Nov 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - PT PLN (Persero) reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating a just and equitable energy transition through concrete measures and strengthened global partnerships. During the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) in Bel?m, Brazil, on Monday (11/10), PLN took part in the CEO Talk titled "Corporate Climate Leadership for Indonesia's Net Zero Action through High Integrity Carbon."Evy Haryadi, PLN's Director of Technology, Engineering, and Sustainability, emphasized that the 2025?2034 Electricity Supply Plan (RUPTL) marks a major shift toward a greener energy pathway compared to its predecessor."While the previous RUPTL outlined the development of around 21 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy, the current plan increases this capacity to approximately 52.9 GW (including storage) for the 2025?2034 period," Haryadi said.In addition, PLN is taking steps to lower emissions from its existing power plants. A key initiative is its active involvement in Indonesia's carbon trading scheme, which serves as a strategic mechanism to support the gradual and sustainable decarbonization of the power sector."Beyond emission trading for existing plants, PLN is also developing various carbon financing mechanisms as innovative funding sources to accelerate the energy transition. These mechanisms are expected to attract more green investment and help establish a low-carbon power system," Haryadi added.These efforts are complemented by PLN's development of a national Smart Grid, which will enable renewable energy to be integrated into the power system more efficiently and reliably. Haryadi emphasized that the Smart Grid is a critical foundation for expanding the integration of variable renewable energy (VRE) across the national grid.Indonesia's energy transition strategy goes beyond simply increasing renewable capacity ? it also prioritizes preparing the power system to absorb, distribute, and balance a rising share of clean electricity. This approach, known as Complementing Renewable Expansion, ensures that renewable growth is supported by the necessary infrastructure.Through this strategy, PLN will scale up investments in energy storage systems, flexible power generation, and robust inter-regional transmission networks. The aim is to integrate renewable energy efficiently while maintaining system reliability and affordability. This approach also paves the way for Indonesia's renewable capacity to exceed 75 percent within the next decade.Haryadi highlighted that PLN's renewable expansion has the potential to generate up to 250 million tons of emissions-reduction certificates. He noted that this effort goes beyond regulatory compliance, representing a significant opportunity to accelerate the national energy transition."This green-attribute potential reflects not only PLN's technical readiness to grow clean energy, but also its role in driving Indonesia's green economy. Every ton of reduced emissions should translate into real value for the nation, investors, and society," he said.PLN also aims to surpass regulatory requirements by maximizing the added value of its decarbonization initiatives, while strengthening cross-sector partnerships and innovative financing to support its transition agenda."Support from international financiers, technology transfer, and high-integrity carbon market mechanisms is essential to ensure the energy transition progresses in an inclusive and equitable manner," Haryadi concluded.About PLNPT PLN (Persero) is Indonesia's state-owned electricity company, committed to continuous innovation and delivering the best service to its customers. PLN drives its Transformation 2.0 agenda with the vision of becoming a Top 500 Global Company and the No. 1 choice for energy solutions. This is achieved through sustainable business growth, end-to-end digitalization, energy transition initiatives supporting Net Zero Emissions (NZE), and the development of world-class human capital.