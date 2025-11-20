Andersen Consulting enters a Collaboration Agreement with Cloud23, a next-generation consulting firm integrating data and artificial intelligence to drive digital transformation.

Located in South Africa, Cloud23 delivers intelligent, platform-based solutions to clients across sectors such as finance, telecom, healthcare, and manufacturing. The firm's offerings span Salesforce consulting and implementation, managed services, and AI strategy, empowering organizations to modernize customer engagement, optimize operations, and drive measurable outcomes.

"Our goal at Cloud23 has always been to simplify transformation through smart, scalable design," said Ram Ramakrishnan, founder and CEO of Cloud23. "We focus on aligning technology with purpose, delivering outcomes that support long-term growth, customer value, and innovation. Collaborating with Andersen Consulting allows us to amplify our mission and extend the impact of our work across a global platform."

"Cloud23 has achieved impressive scale and sophistication in a short period of time," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Their capabilities in Salesforce, AI, and systems integration complement our consulting platform and elevate the value we can offer clients navigating complex, enterprise-wide transformation."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 44,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251120027505/en/

Contacts:

mediainquiries@Andersen.com