Green Computing is Becoming a New Trend, with FEDGPU Driving the Application of Energy-efficient Data Centers

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / As the global digital economy enters a period of rapid development, energy efficiency is becoming a crucial indicator for measuring cloud computing infrastructure. With the continuous rise in demand for AI training, the industry is increasingly focusing on low-energy, high-performance data centers. In this context, FEDGPU is leading a new direction in green computing through its energy-efficient computing architecture.

FEDGPU, relying on a distributed GPU network and an advanced intelligent scheduling system, achieves efficient operation in data centers powered by renewable energy. Its energy-efficient architecture not only reduces the overall energy consumption of computing services but also provides enterprises, research institutions, and developers with a more sustainable computing approach.

A FEDGPU technical lead stated, "Green computing is not only an industry trend but also the underlying logic of future infrastructure. We hope to improve AI computing efficiency while minimizing our environmental impact."

FEDGPU's Core Initiatives for Driving Green Computing Power

1. Renewable Energy-Driven Data Center Deployment

FEDGPU utilizes green energy sources such as wind and solar power to power multiple data centers globally, significantly reducing carbon emissions and energy costs, achieving cleaner computing power.

2. High-Efficiency GPU Architecture

The platform's next-generation high-density GPU clusters offer a superior performance-to-power ratio, significantly increasing computing power per unit of energy consumed.

3. AI-Driven Intelligent Scheduling System

Through an intelligent scheduling system that dynamically optimizes the load, FEDGPU can reduce overall energy consumption without compromising performance, while simultaneously improving the utilization rate of computing resources.

4. Innovative Temperature Control and Heat Dissipation Technologies

Utilizing energy-saving heat dissipation technologies such as liquid cooling and intelligent air cooling, FEDGPU further reduces the PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) of data centers, achieving higher energy efficiency.



Driving the Industry Towards a Sustainable Future

As global enterprises, research institutions, and individuals increasingly demand high-performance cloud computing power, environmental protection and low energy consumption are becoming core evaluation criteria. FEDGPU's green computing power deployment not only improves the reliability and cost efficiency of computing services but also brings more future-competitive infrastructure to the industry chain.

FEDGPU stated that it will continue to increase investment in green energy, intelligent scheduling, and energy-efficient data centers, driving the supply of computing power in the AI ??and Web3.0 era towards a more environmentally friendly and efficient direction.

About FEDGPU

FEDGPU is a next-generation AI cloud computing and Web3.0 computing power platform dedicated to providing transparent, efficient, and sustainable intelligent computing services to global users. The platform adopts an advanced GPU cluster architecture, on-chain transparent settlement, and green energy data centers, providing enterprises and developers with stable, secure, and forward-looking computing power solutions.

