Envirosite Expands Into Canada, Advancing Access to Environmental Due Diligence Data

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Envirosite, a provider of environmental risk data solutions, announced its expansion into Canada. Organizations now have access to Envirosite's full suite of environmental data services and digital due diligence tools. Services are currently available in Ontario, with plans to expand into additional provinces throughout 2026 to ensure data completeness and alignment with regional regulatory requirements.

This expansion empowers environmental consultants, real estate developers, owner-operators, lenders, and other stakeholders engaged in environmental review and property transactions. Envirosite gives teams access to verified environmental data, historical site records, and legally defensible documentation, enabling them to identify potential site risks, streamline compliance, and make informed property decisions with greater clarity and efficiency.

Envirosite's platform combines environmental property risk records plus historical products that include aerial imagery, topographic maps, fire insurance plans, title searches, and land-use records to provide an accurate representation of past site activity in a single, intuitive workspace. With this streamlined structure, professionals can quickly dive in and confidently interpret complex site information.

"The due diligence landscape in Canada requires both data integrity and efficiency," said Mark Mattei, President of Envirosite. "Our expansion reflects our commitment to providing dependable information that supports sound decision-making. The goal is to equip practitioners with documented risk context that stands up to scrutiny."

Envirosite's Canadian offering includes:

ATLAS Environmental Data Map

The ATLAS Environmental Data Map centralizes environmental risk review in a digital environment, organizing available data, site history, and supporting documentation.

Government Environmental Records Report

This report compiles regulatory records from official and proprietary databases to support documentation needs and due diligence practices.

Historical References Collection

The Historical References Collection offers aerial imagery, topographic maps, and land-use records to provide an accurate representation of past site activity.

This expansion strengthens Envirosite's ongoing efforts to support responsible and well-documented environmental due diligence across North America.

About Envirosite

Envirosite is where every project decision begins, with reliable environmental data professionals can trust. Through its SaaS platforms, ATLAS, Envirosite delivers property records and historical resources drawn from comprehensive datasets, setting the standard for environmental due diligence across North America.

Environmental consultants, engineers, and lenders rely on Envirosite to move projects forward with clarity and certainty. Envirosite is part of ADEC Innovations, translating risk into insight and creating lasting impact.

