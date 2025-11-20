OwlTing USA, Inc.: OwlTing Unveils "Invisible Rails" Strategy, Building Compliant Settlement Layer for AI Economy

The Company aims to integrate the x402 Protocol to power the emerging AI agent economy, leveraging its industry-leading regulatory footprint across 40 U.S. states to capture the trillion-dollar shift in global value movement.

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS) (the "Company" or "OwlTing"), a blockchain technology company operating as the OwlTing Group, today unveiled its comprehensive global strategy to position itself as the next-generation infrastructure provider for Stablecoin and tokenized-asset settlement across over 20 global markets[1].

Building on emerging demand from enterprises adopting stablecoin-based settlement and tokenized financial infrastructure, OwlTing is seeing clear indicators that global organizations are moving rapidly from pilot programs to scaling production deployments.

Capitalizing on its recently expanded regulatory footprint covering 40 U.S. states[2], the Company is accelerating the rollout of a compliant, stablecoin-based infrastructure designed to serve as the "invisible rails" for institutional finance and the AI-driven commerce.

"We are witnessing a historical migration of value from legacy systems to blockchain-based settlement. It is an infrastructure upgrade required by the global economy," said Darren Wang, Founder and CEO at OwlTing Group. "By securing the robust U.S. Money Transmitter Licenses[3] and integrating cutting-edge AI protocols, OwlTing is building the 'invisible rails' that will allow institutions and AI agents to transact globally with confidence. We have built the compliance moat necessary to capture significant value as this market matures."

Stablecoin Settlement: The Inevitable Upgrade to Global Finance

OwlTing's strategy is anchored in the conviction that stablecoins are evolving from trading instruments into the primary medium for B2B and cross-border settlement. According to industry data, the global stablecoins circulation could reach $2.8 trillion by 2028[4], with the potential to support up to $200 trillion in annual transactions by 2030[5].

The Company enables this transition by providing a unified settlement layer that resolves the fragmentation of traditional banking.

Institutional Efficiency: Replacing the T+2 settlement cycle of legacy banking with T+0 (near-instant) finality.

Cost Reduction: Eliminating multiple intermediaries in cross-border transactions, drastically reduces fees for payment service providers (PSPs) and multinational corporations.

Transparency: Offering on-chain, auditable records that satisfy the strict demands of public companies and financial auditors.

Accelerating the Shift: AI Agents and the x402 Protocol

A central pillar of OwlTing's strategic roadmap is the integration of Artificial Intelligence into its payment infrastructure. As the digital economy shifts toward autonomous operations, AI Agents, the software programs capable of executing tasks independently, require a payment rail that functions without human latency.

OwlTing is integrating the x402 protocol into its OwlPay payment suite. This integration aims to standardize how AI agents identify, invoice, and settle transactions autonomously.

Machine-to-Machine Economy: By combining the x402 protocol with OwlTing's stablecoin rails, the Company is building the financial logic that allows AI agents to execute cross-border payments instantly on behalf of merchants and consumers.

Automated Compliance: The system leverages AI not just for transaction execution but for real-time compliance monitoring, ensuring that automated payments remain within regulatory guardrails.

This strategic integration will position OwlTing not merely as a payment processor but as a critical infrastructure provider for the future of autonomous commerce.

The Compliance Moat: Winning at the Starting Line

While the technology is transformative, OwlTing believes that regulatory standing is the core competitive advantage. As institutional interest in tokenized assets and stablecoins grows, regulated entities will prioritize partners who can prioritize compliance.

OwlTing's strategy relies on its compliance-first approach:

U.S. Leadership: With strong regulatory footprint in 40 U.S. States and additional state licenses in the progress, the Company has achieved a level of coverage that rivals top-tier traditional fintechs, allowing it to service the vast majority of the U.S. market legally and effectively.

Global Interoperability: Beyond the U.S., the Company is upgrading its European status to a Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) license under the MiCA framework while pursuing an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license. In Asia, the Company holds an Electronic Payment Intermediary (Bank API) license in Japan with pending stablecoin and fiat authorizations, alongside strategic licensing opportunities in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Latin America to complete its global settlement network. This creates a "regulated corridor" for fiat-to-stablecoin flows that unregulated competitors cannot match.

"We believe the winners in this space will not be those who break the rules, but those who master them," added Darren Wang. "For institutional investors and partners, our robust license portfolio eliminates the regulatory uncertainty that has plagued the sector, making OwlTing the safe, scalable choice for accessing the blockchain economy."

Commercial adoption is already validating this strategy. From fintechs bridging U.S.-Africa remittance corridors to institutions exploring tokenized cash, OwlTing's infrastructure is actively solving real-world friction. With its regulatory moat secured and the upcoming x402 protocol integration, the Company has transitioned from construction to execution, standing prepared to capture the value of this historical financial migration.

About OBOOK Holdings Inc. (OwlTing Group)

OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OWLS) is a blockchain technology company operating as the OwlTing Group. The Company was founded and is headquartered in Taiwan, with subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. The Company operates a diversified ecosystem across payments, hospitality, and e-commerce. In 2025, according to CB Insights' Stablecoin Market Map, OwlTing was ranked among the top 2 global players in the "Enterprise & B2B" category. The Company's mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. To this end, the Company introduced OwlPay, a Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution, to empower global businesses to operate confidently in the expanding stablecoin economy. For more information, visit https://www.owlting.com/portal/?lang=en.

