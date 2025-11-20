ViVac Pharma Ltd.: ViVac Appoints Keren Leshem as Chief Executive Officer, Strengthening Leadership to Advance RNA-Lipid Nanoparticle Immunotherapy Platform

JERUSALEM, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ViVac Pharma Ltd., a pioneering synthetic biology company advancing RNA-Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) immunotherapies, announces the appointment of Keren Leshem as Chief Executive Officer.

Leshem, a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer CEO, has been recognized by Forbes and Entrepreneur as one of the most influential leaders. She brings almost three decades of experience leading clinical-stage life science companies and translating breakthrough research into commercial success.

ViVac's origins trace back to the reengineering of viruses - one of nature's most powerful immune activators - into a safe, self-limiting RNA blueprint. The company's platform now applies this viral logic to oncology, creating a new class of programmable cancer immunotherapies that combine viral potency with RNA-level safety.

Under Leshem's leadership, ViVac will accelerate its preclinical oncology pipeline, which includes programs in liver, ovarian and other solid tumors - indications representing significant unmet needs in tumors resistant to conventional treatments.

"ViVac's science represents a paradigm shift in oncology - using synthetic RNA to mimic the potency of viral immunity, but with the control and safety of modern nanomedicine," said Keren Leshem, Chief Executive Officer. "It's an honor to lead a team of world-class scientists and investors as we build the next generation of RNA-based cancer immunotherapies."

The company's core leadership team includes:

Dr. Lior Nissim, Head of the Biomedical Synthetic Biology Lab, who pioneered the first synthetic gene circuit for precise targeting of cancer cells;

Prof. Chezy Barenholz, a long-time leader in liposome technology and nanomedicine, co-inventor of Doxil-the world's first FDA-approved liposomal nanodrug-and among the world's most cited scientists in 2024, ranking in the top 0.035% globally; and

Dr. Ron Lahav, Chief Technology Officer and expert in RNA delivery.

ViVac is backed by renowned life science investors, including Dr. Jean de Gunzburg andTuomas Tenkanen, who bring extensive experience in biotech innovation, M&A and global commercialization.

"Keren's leadership, coupled with this exceptional team of pioneers, positions ViVac at the forefront of RNA and nanomedicine innovation," said Prof. Barenholz. "We're building on decades of research to develop novel therapies that can truly outsmart cancer."

"There will come a time when future generations look back in disbelief that cancer was once a leading cause of death," said Dr. Lior Nissim. "Our work brings that future closer - where synthetic biology, RNA innovation and highly effective RNA delivery systems turn cancer into a curable condition."

The global cancer immunotherapy market is projected to exceed $125 billion by 2032, with significant growth driven by next-generation RNA-based approaches. ViVac's modular RNA-LNP platform is designed for scalability across multiple tumor types, offering the potential to rapidly expand beyond its initial indications into a wide range of cancers.

ViVac is an early-stage biotechnology company pioneering synthetic biology and lipid nanoparticle engineering to develop RNA-based immunotherapies that safely eradicate cancer from within. Built from two world-leading labs at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, ViVac's platform reprograms RNA to behave like a virus - activating localized immune responses without viral replication.

