Ritani Announces the Launch of BooM by Daniele

Italian Craftsmanship Meets Modern, Joyful Design in Exquisitely Made Pieces Created to Be Cherished for Generations

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Ritani, a leading online jeweler known for exceptional quality and transparent pricing, is proud to announce the launch of BooM by Daniele, a vibrant and masterfully crafted jewelry collection created by third-generation Italian jeweler Daniele Valabrega.

Ritani x BooM by Daniele

Triple Flower Diamond & Sapphire Ombre Necklace in 18kt Yellow Gold

Daniele, whose family lineage includes over 40 years of jewelry-making expertise, grew up surrounded by the artistry of fine jewelry in Italy before honing her craft across Europe and the United States. With BooM by Daniele, she brings her heritage, passion, and signature flair into designs that celebrate color, personality, and everyday glamour.

"BooM by Daniele is an expression of Italian craftsmanship and my heritage," says Daniele Valabrega. "Jewelry has the power to bring joy, add something special, and turn ordinary moments into cherished memories. My drive at BooM is to apply our combined years of experience to deliver fine and fun jewelry that gives anyone that extra spark."

Ritani is thrilled to partner with Daniele in bringing this joyful, expressive collection to customers nationwide. Each piece seamlessly blends refinement with whimsy - making it perfect for self-expression and an exceptional choice for holiday gifting. From colorful accents to modern silhouettes, BooM by Daniele offers styles that elevate any look and bring a touch of Italian charm to every moment.

"Daniele's story and craftsmanship resonate deeply with Ritani's mission," said Marisa de la Torre, Director of eCommerce at Ritani. "We're honored to showcase her artistry on our platform and excited to introduce our customers to a collection that captures both sophistication and fun - just in time for the holidays. They're heirlooms in the making, and while their beauty is striking online, they're truly breathtaking in person."

The piece pictured is the Triple Flower Diamond & Sapphire Ombre Necklace in 18kt yellow gold. The wonderfully unique and intricate style brings a garden of color to life with a vibrant blend of natural gemstones including diamonds, pink sapphires, blue sapphires and rubies. Shop the BooM by Daniele collection, now available at Ritani.com.

SOURCE: Ritani

