20.11.2025 16:02 Uhr
OMP Miami Conference 2025: Transforming Supply Chain Vision into REAL Impact with Human-AI Synergy

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / OMP, a global leader in supply chain planning solutions, brought together global supply chain executives, technology innovators, and strategic partners at the OMP REAL Conference 2025 in Miami. Held on November 18-19, the event showcased how agentic AI, decision-centric planning, and human-AI collaboration are reshaping the future of supply chain planning. A key highlight was UnisonIQ, OMP's advanced AI orchestration framework, designed to support faster and smarter decisions across global supply chains.

Panel discussion at OMP Conference

Panel discussion at OMP Conference
Transforming supply chain vision into REAL impact with human-AI synergy

Fortune 500 leaders share real-world transformation stories

Supply chain leaders from Arxada,AstraZeneca, Beiersdorf, Eastman, Johnson & Johnson, Kraft Heinz, Land O'Lakes, and Visy shared compelling case studies demonstrating tangible results:

  • AstraZeneca outlined how they scaled Unison Planning across global operations, implementing decision-centric planning to improve agility and decision confidence in volatile markets.

  • Beiersdorf revealed how AI-driven insights empower planners to make more informed, impactful decisions across their supply chain.

  • Eastman showcased the integration of sustainability into core planning processes, demonstrating how they balance business performance with environmental goals.

  • Participants from Kraft Heinz, Johnson & Johnson, and Land O'Lakes emphasized the growing importance of collaboration and shared innovation as companies work to make supply chains more resilient and adaptive.

Agentic AI takes center stage

Under the conference theme 'REAL - Real expertise. Real solutions. Real results.', attendees explored how AI is transforming supply chain planning. Keynote speaker Kevin O'Marah, Co-Founder and Chief Research Officer at Zero100, delivered bold insights on how agentic and autonomous AI are transforming planner roles and redefining supply chain resilience.

The Unison Plaza served as an innovation hub where OMP experts showcased Unison Planning, including UnisonIQ, the AI orchestration framework, and Unison Companion, its AI assistant. Live demos highlighted how AI-powered decision intelligence delivers always-on visibility, agility, and collaboration across end-to-end supply chains. Strategic alliance partners including Microsoft Azure, Rulex, Nulogy, EY, Deloitte, and Bluecrux showcased ecosystem innovations that accelerate digital transformation across industries.

A community united by progress

"Our customers are at the forefront of supply chain innovation," said Paul Vanvuchelen, CEO at OMP. "Through human-AI synergy, they are redefining global supply chains with measurable impact across efficiency, service, and resilience. This conference brought our community together and reaffirmed our shared commitment to shaping the future of supply chain planning."

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper and packaging - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning.

Contact Information

Philip Vervloesem
Chief Commercial & Markets Officer
pvervloesem@omp.com
+1-770-956-2723

.

SOURCE: OMP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/omp-miami-conference-2025-transforming-supply-chain-vision-into-r-1104181

