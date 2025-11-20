With a Portfolio Exceeding $8B, Meron Capital Raises $70M for a New Fund

The firm's third fund launches as Meron doubles down on early-stage investing and hands-on founder support, reinforced by the addition of serial entrepreneur Gil Shai as Managing Partner.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Meron Capital has closed a $70 million third fund, expanding its capacity for pre-seed and seed investments across AI, cybersecurity, fintech, digital health, climate tech, and Robotics. The fund brings Meron's total capital raised to $170 million. The firm places a strong emphasis on personal partnership, with founders working directly with senior partners to ensure expert support at every stage. Meron Capital is also adding Gil Shai, co-founder of CloudEndure, acquired by AWS, to its leadership team.

Meron's first two funds deployed $100 million and built a portfolio now valued at more than $8 billion, including unicorns EON, Immunai, and Solugen. The firm has seen seven exits to date, including Laminar (acquired by Rubrik), Testim (acquired by Tricentis), Loom Systems (acquired by ServiceNow), Reshuffle (acquired by Twitter), and Clear Genetics (acquired by Invitae).

To support the new fund, Meron is adding Gil Shai as Managing Partner. Shai brings more than two decades of operating and commercial experience, including as co-founder of CloudEndure, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer until its acquisition by Amazon Web Services for a reported $300 million. Shai continued to serve as Head of Business Development and was responsible for CloudEndure's product at AWS, which by the time he left was generating roughly one billion dollars in revenue. His appointment adds a founder-operator perspective, essential as early-stage companies face increasing pressure to reach revenue milestones quickly.

"Meron has always operated with the speed and focus of a startup. We move quickly, stay creative, and concentrate on helping founders turn ideas into global products," said Liron Azrielant, Managing Partner at Meron Capital.

"With Gil joining the partnership, we're adding a proven operator with deep go-to-market experience, strengthening our ability to support teams from day one." Added Daniel Roditi, Managing Partner at Meron Capital.

"I've been both a founder and an investor, so I know how hard it is to build a company," said Gil Shai, Managing Partner at Meron Capital. "I joined Meron because the team truly stands by its founders in both good and challenging times. I'm committed to helping them turn a pitch slide into a real pipeline and revenue, and doing it at scale."

About Meron Capital

Meron Capital invests in early-stage technology companies across enterprise software, AI, cybersecurity, fintech, digital health, climate tech, and Robotics. The firm's first two funds raised 100 million dollars and invested in 30 companies valued at more than 8 billion dollars, with 7 exits. Meron focuses on hands-on partnership with founders from the earliest stages and supports companies through product, go-to-market, and operational growth.

Media Contact

Yuval Porat

Yuval@tellny.com

SOURCE: Meron

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/with-a-portfolio-exceeding-8b-meron-capital-raises-70m-for-a-new-fun-1104604