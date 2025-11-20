Orangesoft Releases Healthcare Pitch Deck Guide Based on 100+ U.S. Startup Decks

Analysis of 100+ funded U.S. healthcare startup pitch decks identifies patterns that correlate with fundraising success across Pre-Seed to Series E.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Orangesoft, a healthcare software development partner, announced the release of its Healthcare Pitch Deck Guide - a data-driven analysis of more than 100 pitch decks from U.S.-based healthcare startups funded between 2022 and 2025. The report highlights the repeatable structures and evidence founders used to secure capital across Pre-Seed to Series E during a challenging VC environment.

Drawing on 14 years of expertise in custom healthcare software development, Orangesoft analyzed publicly available pitch decks from U.S. startups across digital health, medtech, diagnostics and biopharma. Designed for founders, product leaders, and innovation teams, the guide explains how healthcare startups at each stage - from Pre-Seed through Series E - balance evidence, credibility and compelling storytelling.

The study identifies the narrative frameworks, validation strategies, regulatory signals, and traction metrics that consistently resonated with investors across stages. It also provides annotated examples from real funded decks and tactical recommendations for what founders should prioritize at each fundraising milestone.

"In today's market, healthcare investors prioritize evidence, validation and regulatory readiness," said Tatsiana Kirimava, CEO and Co-founder of Orangesoft. "Our guide translates insights from more than 100 real fundraising decks into a practical blueprint founders can use to build credible, science-backed, investor-ready narratives."

The Healthcare Pitch Deck Guide is now available on Orangesoft's website.

About Orangesoft

Orangesoft is a custom healthcare software development partner. The company's team of 100+ experts provides end-to-end product development support for global healthcare startups and established companies, helping them bring compliant, meaningful digital solutions to market. With an ISO/IEC-aligned development process and hands-on experience with HIPAA, FDA, MDR and other healthcare regulations, Orangesoft enables healthcare innovators to strike the right balance between cutting-edge technology and regulatory rigor.

