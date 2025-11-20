Recognition reflects company's emphasis on inclusive culture across global operations and focus on professional growth and development

Ribbon Bio GmbH, the DNA synthesis company, has been named A Best Place to Work 2025 by GenomeWeb in the mid-size category of 51-100 employees. This recognition reflects Ribbon's commitment to openness, inclusion and transparency, as well as continued professional growth, for its 54 employees, who are based in locations around the world and represent a diverse community of 23 different nationalities.

GenomeWeb's Best Places to Work honors workplaces within the life science research, diagnostics, and/or precision medicine market who have created cultures that attract talent and develop employees.

"We are thrilled that GenomeWeb recognized Ribbon Bio as a Best Place to Work in 2025," said Jodi Barrientos, CEO of Ribbon Bio. "Creating and sustaining a culture that promotes employee collaboration and growth is intentional, and we have defined processes that enable employees to work in alignment with the company's goals. We're proud of and grateful for the talented workforce we have attracted so far, and look forward to our continued expansion as we deliver against the critical need for high quality synthetic DNA."

"It's an honor to be recognized as Winner of GenomeWeb's Best Places to Work. This recognition belongs to every person in our company, from senior leadership to our cleaning lady, because together we create a workplace where we fulfil our mission and make the impossible possible," added Maryna Listratenko, Director, Head of HR, at Ribbon Bio.

"The companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said Bernadette Toner, GenomeWeb Executive Editor. "We're pleased to recognize them as top workplaces driving innovation in life science research, diagnostics, and precision medicine."

GenomeWeb partnered with Workforce Research Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. For a complete list of the 2025 GenomeWeb Best Places to Work winners and profiles of the top firms across size categories, go to https://www.genomeweb.com/gw-best-places-to-work.

Ribbon Bio Recent Developments

In May, Ribbon Bio launched its first new product, MiroSynth DNA, which is built on Ribbon's proprietary algorithm-driven technology and precision enzymatic assembly process, delivering exceptional accuracy and performance for applications initially in biopharma, life sciences and academic research. Customers and partners in the US, EU, UK, and Australia have already accessed MiroSynth DNA to accelerate their most ambitious scientific work. Ribbon Bio also recently launched their Early Access Program for their Cell-Free product at the AMM Ascent event.

In October, Ribbon Bio and Scala Biodesign, both women-led businesses, announced a new business collaboration focused on better delivering to customers enzymes that enable more powerful DNA synthesis. The companies are combining their expertise in DNA synthesis and enzyme design to demonstrate how stronger molecular tools can accelerate progress across the life sciences and expand the reach of their industry-leading tools to a broader set of customers worldwide.

About Ribbon Bio

Ribbon Bio is a synthetic biology leader driving DNA synthesis beyond the limits of current technologies: making the impossible possible. We are redefining scientific possibility with our algorithm-driven technology that produces pristine synthetic DNA molecules, at a high level of accuracy and unprecedented speed, enabling our partners to deliver a new generation of transformative solutions for the health of people and the planet. For more information, visit us at www.ribbonbio.com.

About GenomeWeb

GenomeWeb is an independent online news organization based in New York. Since 1997, GenomeWeb has served the global community of scientists, technology professionals, and executives who use and develop the latest advanced tools in molecular biology research, diagnostics, and precision medicine. GenomeWeb is a family brand of Crain Communications.

