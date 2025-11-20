Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed FCA Chain (FCA) at 06:00 on November 19, 2025 (UTC). Users are able to access the FCA/USDT trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/fca_usdt.





About FCA Chain

FCA Chain is an AI-powered privacy computing public blockchain designed to solve some of the most pressing challenges in modern Web3 infrastructure, including data privacy, energy efficiency, AI integration, and cross-chain interoperability. It aims to become the foundational infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized applications by ensuring that sensitive personal and enterprise data-such as photos, documents, contracts, and media-is encrypted, desensitized, and processed securely on-chain. This design preserves user privacy while enabling advanced AI capabilities.

The project integrates AI across the core blockchain layer, optimizing resource allocation, data processing, and governance. FCA Chain allows both high-performance validator nodes and lightweight edge devices such as IoT hardware to participate in network construction, improving inclusivity and sustainability. Through IBC cross-chain communication, EVM/WASM compatibility, decentralized storage services, and AI-assisted governance, FCA Chain provides a flexible and intelligent environment for developers, enterprises, and users.

Core Features

FCA Chain introduces a privacy computing infrastructure where all on-chain data undergoes encryption and sharded desensitization. Only the data owner can decrypt their information, and AI training is performed on non-sensitive feature codes rather than raw data.

It achieves full AI integration by embedding AI into the underlying network, enabling intelligent resource management, automated optimization, and accessible AI capabilities for ordinary users and devices.

The chain supports broad device inclusivity through a high-performance PoS consensus and light-client architecture that welcomes IoT devices, mobile hardware, and consumer terminals into network staking and distributed storage.

Cross-chain functionality is enabled through the IBC protocol, allowing asset and data interoperability with ecosystems such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polkadot, and Cosmos, while NAS and CDN services support decentralized storage and content delivery.

The blockchain architecture supports EVM and WASM smart contracts, enabling developers to deploy DeFi, NFT, AI, and modular applications with flexibility and high performance.

Tokenomics

FCA Chain's native token, FCA, has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 FCA.

Tokens are allocated across five primary categories: 100,000,000 FCA for validator startup incentives, 250,000,000 FCA for investors, 500,000,000 FCA for task incentives, 100,000,000 FCA for the foundation, and 50,000,000 FCA for developers.

FCA is used for staking in PoS consensus, paying transaction fees and AI inference costs, participating in governance, and rewarding validators, delegators, AI contributors, and light-node service providers.

Roadmap Highlights

Prototype development will focus on PoS consensus, light clients, AI inference modules, staking contracts, and deployment of the early testnet with validator and edge-device support.

Testnet optimization will enhance light-client performance, AI task execution, incentive distribution, and slashing mechanisms while preparing community participants for launch.

Mainnet launch is scheduled to initialize the genesis block, enable staking and AI tasks, integrate cross-chain protocols, and activate the AI marketplace and developer tools.

Ecosystem expansion will introduce AI-driven DeFi protocols, IoT applications, full cross-chain interoperability, and scaled adoption, targeting 1,000 validators, 100,000 lightweight devices, and 100 on-chain AI models.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $8.5 billion and 10 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience.

As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

