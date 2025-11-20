Pan African Resources Plc - Results of Annual General Meeting and Salient Dividend Dates
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20
Pan African Resources PLC Pan African Resources Funding Company
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales Limited
under Companies Act 1985 with registered Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) with limited liability
Share code on LSE: PAF Registration number: 2012/021237/06
Share code on JSE: PAN Alpha code: PARI
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR code: PAFRY
("Pan African" or "the Company" or "the Group")
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND SALIENT DIVIDEND DATES
- RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Pan African shareholders ( Shareholders) are advised that at the annual general meeting ( AGM) of Shareholders held on Thursday, 20 November 2025, all the ordinary and special resolutions other than resolution 17, as set out in the notice of AGM dated 28 October 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of Shareholders present or represented by proxy.
The total number of Pan African ordinary shares ( Shares) eligible to vote at the AGM is 2,333,671,529.
All resolutions proposed at the AGM, together with the percentage of shares abstained, as well as the percentage of votes carried for and against each resolution, are as follows:
Resolution 1: To receive the accounts and the report of the directors of the Company and the auditors' report thereon
Shares Voted
1,560,996,550
66.89%
Abstained
0.08%
For
99.99%
Against
0.01%
Resolution 2: To approve the payment of a final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2025
Shares Voted
1,562,565,985
66.96%
Abstained
0.01%
For
99.99%
Against
0.01%
Resolution 3: To re-elect K Spencer as a non-executive director of the Company (Note 1)
Shares Voted
1,501,288,856
64.33%
Abstained
2.64%
For
72.52%
Against
27.48%
Resolution 4: To re-elect JAJ Loots as an executive director of the Company
Shares Voted
1,562,320,090
66.95%
Abstained
0.02%
For
99.75%
Against
0.25%
Resolution 5: To re-elect M Kok as an executive director of the Company
Shares Voted
1,562,388,399
66.95%
Abstained
0.02%
For
98.88%
Against
1.12%
Resolution 6: To re-elect D Earp as a non-executive director of the Company
Shares Voted
1,562,416,799
66.95%
Abstained
0.02%
For
98.92%
Against
1.08%
Resolution 7: To re-elect TF Mosololi as a non-executive director of the Company (Note 1)
Shares Voted
1,562,388,224
66.95%
Abstained
0.02%
For
75.55%
Against
24.45%
Resolution 8: To re-elect CDS Neeham as a non-executive director of the Company
Shares Voted
1,562,416,673
66.95%
Abstained
0.02%
For
94.87%
Against
5.13%
Resolution 9: To re-elect Y Themba as a non-executive director of the Company (Note 1)
Shares Voted
1,562,399,762
66.95%
Abstained
0.02%
For
78.52%
Against
21.48%
Resolution 10:To re-elect D Earp as a member of the audit and risk committee
Shares Voted
1,562,417,444
66.95%
Abstained
0.02%
For
98.97%
Against
1.03%
Resolution 11: To re-elect TF Mosololi as a member of the audit and risk committee (Note 1)
Shares Voted
1,562,416,869
66.95%
Abstained
0.02%
For
70.82%
Against
29.18%
Resolution 12:To re-elect CDS Needham as a member of the audit and risk committee
Shares Voted
1,562,417,269
66.95%
Abstained
0.02%
For
97.51%
Against
2.49%
Resolution 13:To endorse the Company's remuneration policy
Shares Voted
1 562,251,873
66.94%
Abstained
0.02%
For
95.58%
Against
4.42%
Resolution 14: To endorse the Company's remuneration implementation report (Note 1)
Shares Voted
1,559,266,319
66.82%
Abstained
0.15%
For
77.36%
Against
22.64%
Resolution 15: To reappoint PwC as auditors of the Company and to authorise the directors to determine their remuneration
Shares Voted
1,559,197,860
66.81%
Abstained
0.16%
For
99.99%
Against
0.01%
Resolution 16: To authorise the directors to allot equity securities (Note 1)
Shares Voted
1,562,363,722
66.95%
Abstained
0.02%
For
63.00%
Against
37.00%
Resolution 17: To approve the disapplication of pre-emption rights and general authority to issue shares for cash (Note 1)
Shares Voted
1,562,346,525
66.95%
Abstained
0.02%
For
61.89%
Against
38.11%
Resolution 18: To approve market purchases of ordinary shares
Shares Voted
1,562,380,443
66.95%
Abstained
0.02%
For
83.76%
Against
16.24%
Resolution 19: To approve the appropriation of profits as at 31 July 2024 to the payment of the 2024 final dividend
Shares Voted
1,562,563,071
66.96%
Abstained
0.01%
For
99.87%
Against
0.13%
Resolution 20: To cancel the Company's share premium account and to cancel and extinguish shares bought back by the Company in July 2025
Shares Voted
1,562,449,539
66.95%
Abstained
0.02%
For
99.87%
Against
0.13%
Resolution 21: To implement other aspects of the share capital reduction
Shares Voted
1,562,321,361
66.95%
Abstained
0.02%
For
99.86%
Against
0.14%
Notes
- Percentages of Shares voted are calculated in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of Pan African.
- Percentages of Shares voted for and against each resolution are calculated in relation to the total number of Shares voted in respect of each resolution.
- Abstentions are calculated as a percentage in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of Pan African.
- In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, when 20% or more of the votes have been cast against the board recommendation for a resolution, the Company will consult with those shareholders who voted against ordinary resolutions number 3, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16 and 17 (Dissenting Shareholders) in order to ascertain the reasons for doing so, following which an update on the views expressed by such Dissenting Shareholders and the subsequent actions taken by the Company will be issued.
Dissenting Shareholders may forward their concerns / questions pertaining to the resolutions to the Company Secretary via email at general@corpserv.co.ukby close of business on 5 December 2025. The Company will then respond in writing to the Dissenting Shareholders, and if required, engage further with the Dissenting Shareholders in this regard.
- SALIENT DIVIDEND DATES
Shareholders are referred to the Group's audited results that were released on 10 September 2025, wherein an exchange rate of South African Rand (ZAR) to the British Pound (GBP) of GBP/ZAR:24.33 and an exchange rate of ZAR to the US Dollar (USD) of USD/ZAR:17.75 was used for illustrative purposes to convert the proposed ZAR dividend of 37.00000 ZA cents per Share into GBP and USD, respectively.
Shareholders are advised that, following the approval of the final dividend at the AGM, the exchange rate for conversion of the final ZAR dividend into GBP has been fixed at an exchange rate of GBP/ZAR:22.59000 which translates to a final GBP dividend of 1.63789 pence per Share and the exchange rate for conversion of the final ZAR dividend into USD for illustrative purposes is USD/ZAR: 17.24392, which translates to an illustrative final USD dividend of US 2.14568 cents per Share.
The following salient dates apply:
Currency conversion date
Thursday, 20 November 2025
Last date to trade on the JSE
Tuesday, 25 November 2025
Last date to trade on the LSE
Wednesday, 26 November 2025
Ex-dividend date on the JSE
Wednesday, 26 November 2025
Ex-dividend date on the LSE
Thursday, 27 November 2025
Record date on the JSE and LSE
Friday, 28 November 2025
Payment date
Tuesday, 9 December 2025
Notes
- No transfers between the South African and UK registers, between the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 26 November 2025 and close of business on Friday, 28 November 2025 will be permitted.
- No Shares may be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 26 November 2025 and Friday, 28 November 2025, both days inclusive.
- The final dividend per Share was calculated on 2,333,671,529 total Shares in issue equating to 37.00000 ZA cents per Share or 1.63789 pence or 2.14568 US cents per Share.
- The South African dividends tax rate is 20% per Share for shareholders who are liable to pay the dividends tax, resulting in a net dividend of 29.60000 ZA cents per Share, 1.31031 pence per Share and US 1.71654 cents per Share for these shareholders. Foreign investors may qualify for a lower dividend tax rate, subject to completing a dividend tax declaration and submitting it to Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited or Link Group who manage the SA and UK registers, respectively. The Company's South African income tax reference number is 9154588173.
- The dividend will be distributed from South African income reserves / retained earnings, without drawing on any other capital reserves.
For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at
www.panafricanresources.com
Rosebank
20 November 2025
Corporate information
Corporate Office
The Firs Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za
Registered Office
107 Cheapside, 2 nd Floor
London, EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706
jane.kirton@corpserv.co.uk
Chief Executive Officer
Cobus Loots
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Financial Director and debt officer
Marileen Kok
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Head: Investor Relations
Hethen Hira
Website: www.panafricanresources.com
Company Secretary
Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706
Joint Broker
Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant
Peel Hunt LLP
Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
JSE Sponsor & JSE Debt Sponsor
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
Office: + 27 (0) 63 482 3802
Joint Broker
Thomas Rider/Nick Macann
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010
Joint Broker
Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)
Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800