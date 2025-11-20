Anzeige
WKN: 913531 | ISIN: GB0004300496 | Ticker-Symbol: RTZ
Tradegate
20.11.25 | 13:57
1,068 Euro
-0,74 % -0,008
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0721,08617:53
1,0721,08617:54
PR Newswire
20.11.2025 16:36 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Pan African Resources Plc - Results of Annual General Meeting and Salient Dividend Dates

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

Pan African Resources PLC Pan African Resources Funding Company

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales Limited

under Companies Act 1985 with registered Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) with limited liability

Share code on LSE: PAF Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Share code on JSE: PAN Alpha code: PARI

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR code: PAFRY

("Pan African" or "the Company" or "the Group")

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND SALIENT DIVIDEND DATES

  1. RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Pan African shareholders ( Shareholders) are advised that at the annual general meeting ( AGM) of Shareholders held on Thursday, 20 November 2025, all the ordinary and special resolutions other than resolution 17, as set out in the notice of AGM dated 28 October 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of Shareholders present or represented by proxy.

The total number of Pan African ordinary shares ( Shares) eligible to vote at the AGM is 2,333,671,529.

All resolutions proposed at the AGM, together with the percentage of shares abstained, as well as the percentage of votes carried for and against each resolution, are as follows:

Resolution 1: To receive the accounts and the report of the directors of the Company and the auditors' report thereon

Shares Voted

1,560,996,550

66.89%

Abstained
1,827,234

0.08%

For
1,560,981,380

99.99%

Against
15,170

0.01%

Resolution 2: To approve the payment of a final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2025

Shares Voted

1,562,565,985

66.96%

Abstained
257,799

0.01%

For
1,562,551,096

99.99%

Against
14,889

0.01%

Resolution 3: To re-elect K Spencer as a non-executive director of the Company (Note 1)

Shares Voted

1,501,288,856

64.33%

Abstained
61,534,928

2.64%

For
1,088,784,793

72.52%

Against
412,504,063

27.48%

Resolution 4: To re-elect JAJ Loots as an executive director of the Company

Shares Voted

1,562,320,090

66.95%

Abstained
503,694

0.02%

For
1,558,345,397

99.75%

Against
3,974,693

0.25%

Resolution 5: To re-elect M Kok as an executive director of the Company

Shares Voted

1,562,388,399

66.95%

Abstained
435,385

0.02%

For
1,544,864,978

98.88%

Against
17,523,421

1.12%

Resolution 6: To re-elect D Earp as a non-executive director of the Company

Shares Voted

1,562,416,799

66.95%

Abstained
406,985

0.02%

For
1,545,468,626

98.92%

Against
16,948,173

1.08%

Resolution 7: To re-elect TF Mosololi as a non-executive director of the Company (Note 1)

Shares Voted

1,562,388,224

66.95%

Abstained
435,560

0.02%

For
1,180,368,296

75.55%

Against
382,019,928

24.45%

Resolution 8: To re-elect CDS Neeham as a non-executive director of the Company

Shares Voted

1,562,416,673

66.95%

Abstained
407,111

0.02%

For
1,482,273,676

94.87%

Against
80,142,997

5.13%

Resolution 9: To re-elect Y Themba as a non-executive director of the Company (Note 1)

Shares Voted

1,562,399,762

66.95%

Abstained
424,022

0.02%

For
1,226,719,405

78.52%

Against
335,680,357

21.48%

Resolution 10:To re-elect D Earp as a member of the audit and risk committee

Shares Voted

1,562,417,444

66.95%

Abstained
406,340

0.02%

For
1,546,308,424

98.97%

Against
16,109,020

1.03%

Resolution 11: To re-elect TF Mosololi as a member of the audit and risk committee (Note 1)

Shares Voted

1,562,416,869

66.95%

Abstained
406,915

0.02%

For
1,106,480,452

70.82%

Against
455,936,417

29.18%

Resolution 12:To re-elect CDS Needham as a member of the audit and risk committee

Shares Voted

1,562,417,269

66.95%

Abstained
406,515

0.02%

For
1,523,559,274

97.51%

Against
38,857,995

2.49%

Resolution 13:To endorse the Company's remuneration policy

Shares Voted

1 562,251,873

66.94%

Abstained
571,911

0.02%

For
1,493,253,167

95.58%

Against
68,998,706

4.42%

Resolution 14: To endorse the Company's remuneration implementation report (Note 1)

Shares Voted

1,559,266,319

66.82%

Abstained
3,557,465

0.15%

For
1,206,270,230

77.36%

Against
352,996,089

22.64%

Resolution 15: To reappoint PwC as auditors of the Company and to authorise the directors to determine their remuneration

Shares Voted

1,559,197,860

66.81%

Abstained
3,625,924

0.16%

For
1,559,149,139

99.99%

Against
48,721

0.01%

Resolution 16: To authorise the directors to allot equity securities (Note 1)

Shares Voted

1,562,363,722

66.95%

Abstained
460,062

0.02%

For
984,255,986

63.00%

Against
578,107,736

37.00%

Resolution 17: To approve the disapplication of pre-emption rights and general authority to issue shares for cash (Note 1)

Shares Voted

1,562,346,525

66.95%

Abstained
477,259

0.02%

For
966,950,224

61.89%

Against
595,396,301

38.11%

Resolution 18: To approve market purchases of ordinary shares

Shares Voted

1,562,380,443

66.95%

Abstained
443,341

0.02%

For
1,308,714,751

83.76%

Against
253,665,692

16.24%

Resolution 19: To approve the appropriation of profits as at 31 July 2024 to the payment of the 2024 final dividend

Shares Voted

1,562,563,071

66.96%

Abstained
260,713

0.01%

For
1,560,546,571

99.87%

Against
2,016,500

0.13%

Resolution 20: To cancel the Company's share premium account and to cancel and extinguish shares bought back by the Company in July 2025

Shares Voted

1,562,449,539

66.95%

Abstained
374,245

0.02%

For
1,560,423,401

99.87%

Against
2,026,138

0.13%

Resolution 21: To implement other aspects of the share capital reduction

Shares Voted

1,562,321,361

66.95%

Abstained
502,423

0.02%

For
1,560,191,105

99.86%

Against
2,130,256

0.14%

Notes

  • Percentages of Shares voted are calculated in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of Pan African.
  • Percentages of Shares voted for and against each resolution are calculated in relation to the total number of Shares voted in respect of each resolution.
  • Abstentions are calculated as a percentage in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of Pan African.

  1. In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, when 20% or more of the votes have been cast against the board recommendation for a resolution, the Company will consult with those shareholders who voted against ordinary resolutions number 3, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16 and 17 (Dissenting Shareholders) in order to ascertain the reasons for doing so, following which an update on the views expressed by such Dissenting Shareholders and the subsequent actions taken by the Company will be issued.

Dissenting Shareholders may forward their concerns / questions pertaining to the resolutions to the Company Secretary via email at general@corpserv.co.ukby close of business on 5 December 2025. The Company will then respond in writing to the Dissenting Shareholders, and if required, engage further with the Dissenting Shareholders in this regard.

  1. SALIENT DIVIDEND DATES

Shareholders are referred to the Group's audited results that were released on 10 September 2025, wherein an exchange rate of South African Rand (ZAR) to the British Pound (GBP) of GBP/ZAR:24.33 and an exchange rate of ZAR to the US Dollar (USD) of USD/ZAR:17.75 was used for illustrative purposes to convert the proposed ZAR dividend of 37.00000 ZA cents per Share into GBP and USD, respectively.

Shareholders are advised that, following the approval of the final dividend at the AGM, the exchange rate for conversion of the final ZAR dividend into GBP has been fixed at an exchange rate of GBP/ZAR:22.59000 which translates to a final GBP dividend of 1.63789 pence per Share and the exchange rate for conversion of the final ZAR dividend into USD for illustrative purposes is USD/ZAR: 17.24392, which translates to an illustrative final USD dividend of US 2.14568 cents per Share.

The following salient dates apply:

Currency conversion date

Thursday, 20 November 2025

Last date to trade on the JSE

Tuesday, 25 November 2025

Last date to trade on the LSE

Wednesday, 26 November 2025

Ex-dividend date on the JSE

Wednesday, 26 November 2025

Ex-dividend date on the LSE

Thursday, 27 November 2025

Record date on the JSE and LSE

Friday, 28 November 2025

Payment date

Tuesday, 9 December 2025

Notes

  • No transfers between the South African and UK registers, between the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 26 November 2025 and close of business on Friday, 28 November 2025 will be permitted.
  • No Shares may be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 26 November 2025 and Friday, 28 November 2025, both days inclusive.
  • The final dividend per Share was calculated on 2,333,671,529 total Shares in issue equating to 37.00000 ZA cents per Share or 1.63789 pence or 2.14568 US cents per Share.
  • The South African dividends tax rate is 20% per Share for shareholders who are liable to pay the dividends tax, resulting in a net dividend of 29.60000 ZA cents per Share, 1.31031 pence per Share and US 1.71654 cents per Share for these shareholders. Foreign investors may qualify for a lower dividend tax rate, subject to completing a dividend tax declaration and submitting it to Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited or Link Group who manage the SA and UK registers, respectively. The Company's South African income tax reference number is 9154588173.
  • The dividend will be distributed from South African income reserves / retained earnings, without drawing on any other capital reserves.

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Rosebank

20 November 2025

Corporate information

Corporate Office

The Firs Building

2nd Floor, Office 204

Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues

Rosebank, Johannesburg

South Africa

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

info@paf.co.za

Registered Office

107 Cheapside, 2 nd Floor

London, EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

jane.kirton@corpserv.co.uk

Chief Executive Officer

Cobus Loots

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Financial Director and debt officer

Marileen Kok

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Head: Investor Relations

Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za

Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Company Secretary

Jane Kirton

St James's Corporate Services Limited

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

Joint Broker

Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant

Peel Hunt LLP

Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

JSE Sponsor & JSE Debt Sponsor

Ciska Kloppers

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Office: + 27 (0) 63 482 3802

Joint Broker

Thomas Rider/Nick Macann

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010

Joint Broker

Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)

Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800


