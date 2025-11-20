Benevity: Giving Season and Beyond: How Shared Purpose Builds Stronger Teams and Drives Employee Engagement

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Benevity:

Janeen Speer

A C-Suite Perspective from Benevity Chief People Officer, Janeen Speer, on the critical connection between employee giving and engagement

When people come together to do good in the workplace, something powerful happens.

They feel part of something bigger. They feel proud of where they work. They feel connected - to purpose, to their colleagues and to the impact they're creating.

That connection has never mattered more. Around the world, the need is rising. And while the desire to participate in giving is there, too often it remains a moment, not a movement. There is a real opportunity to transform Giving Tuesday and the surge of giving during the holidays into sustained employee engagement that thrives long after the season ends.

Doing good isn't just a charitable act. It's a strategy for culture. And companies can benefit when they shift from one-day donation drives to year-round employee activation, where volunteering, donation matching and everyday acts of kindness are a part of how people work together.

That's the promise of giving season. It's about more than the dollars given. It's a springboard, a moment for leaders to unite people through shared purpose so we can carry that energy forward into a culture of belonging that is woven into the very fiber of an organization.

From Giving Tuesday to year-round engagement

The link between giving and engagement isn't theoretical; it's deeply personal.

When employees contribute to causes they care about, especially alongside their peers through corporate giving programs, they experience belonging and fulfillment. They see their company's values in action. They build relationships that make work more collaborative and rewarding.

That's why giving programs so often lead to stronger workplace cultures. People aren't motivated by transactions. They're moved by shared purpose.

At Benevity, we've seen this across hundreds of client programs as well as within our own company. The organizations that integrate purpose into everyday work - rather than reserving it for an annual campaign - see employees who are more motivated, more loyal and more connected to one another. Each is a critical element for building a sustainable workplace culture.

Culture in action: At Benevity "We are we, not just me"

At Benevity, our culture is guided by one core principle: We are we, not just me.

It's a community-focused mindset that reminds people that Benevity succeeds when everyone thinks beyond themselves, beyond their own teams and beyond today. Employees are encouraged to consider the ripple effects of their decisions - how they impact others, the company and the communities Benevity serves.

We hire people we trust to use good judgment to "Do the Right Thing" and we develop leaders who can empower people to make decisions rooted in shared values rather than rigid policies. When people are given that trust and freedom, they bring their best selves to work, and we believe this drives commitment to our shared goals, rather than compliance.

This collective spirit drives real impact from movements like Giving Tuesday - a belief that when all of us, from leadership to new hire, unite behind a common cause, we create change greater than any individual effort.



MyGoodness: Where purpose becomes practice

Our internal giving program "MyGoodness," also embodies this idea. It's fueled in part by our belief in the "double bottom line" - that we do well as a company by doing good. This concept is so important to Benevity that we became one of Canada's first certified B corporations in 2011. It means our strategic mission as a company and our social mission are baked together. So doing good is at the core of what we do.

Internally, we've seen that employees who participate in giving or volunteering within their first 30 to 60 days are twice as likely to stay engaged long term. Because our "MyGoodness" program is so fundamental to who we are, we introduce our employees to this during their first week, where they participate in a volunteering activity and are seeded giving dollars to gain comfort early in using our platform.

Why employee giving matters more than ever

Work looks different today. Hybrid and remote teams, rapid change, and digital overload can make it harder for people to feel truly connected.

That's why acts of shared purpose through corporate giving programs are so vital. They remind employees that they're part of something meaningful and that their company stands for more than profit.

People want to do good, and global studies confirm the same trend. The CAF World Giving Index 2024 found that 73% of people worldwide gave time, money or help to a stranger in 2023. Within Benevity, we've seen that 92% of our employees take part in giving or volunteering.

Moments like Giving Tuesday cut through the noise. They bring people together around values, not job titles, and help re-energize teams. But it's the organizations that build on that momentum throughout the year through volunteering, donation matching programs or peer recognition that can turn generosity into an ongoing source of engagement. And that pays off for those organizations in big ways.

Benevity Impact Labs research quantifies what many leaders intuitively know: doing good drives measurable business benefits.

Companies with high employee participation in giving and volunteering see 57% lower turnover .

94% of companies say volunteering strengthens resilience.

As an added bonus, Gallup's World Happiness Report showed that people who engage in giving behaviors also report higher happiness and stronger community ties.

The business case for corporate purpose

The business results of generosity are also becoming increasingly visible.

The Benevity 2025 State of Corporate Purpose Report, showcased survey results from people around the globe to reveal the top trends shaping social impact work and CSR leaders. The result is powerful:

92% said they are investing in CSR programs because it is good for business

88% say their impact strategy is future-proofing their business when it comes to talent, customers and regulatory requirements

91% say they are making sure their programs support their corporate strategy & values.

Benevity's clients demonstrate daily that when they weave purpose into their people strategies, they outperform other companies in engagement, innovation and trust. They know that connection isn't built through compliance. It's built through shared values in action.

"Doing good is good for business because it's good for your people. When employees feel connected to a cause and to each other, they show up as their best selves - and that's good for everyone."

Turning Giving Tuesday into a year-round movement

For many companies, Giving Tuesday is the biggest moment of the year for social impact. But its greatest value lies in what comes after.

To make generosity an ongoing part of company culture, leaders can focus on five actions:

1. Start early

Introduce giving and volunteering during onboarding. Early participation greatly increases the likelihood of long-term engagement in the giving platform and with your company.

2. Empower employee voice

Invite teams and employee resource groups to generate personal campaigns. Engage with your employee resource groups and partner with them to drive awareness and giving opportunities for causes they feel matter. When employees help design programs, participation feels personal.

3. Celebrate and share

Be a voice. Better yet, be a consistent voice. Help tell the stories behind the numbers throughout the year. Recognizing impact throughout the year reinforces that doing good is part of how the company succeeds.

4. Measure what matters

Track participation and sentiment - not just donations. Benevity Impact Reports help companies connect purpose-driven activity with engagement results.

When generosity becomes an embedded rhythm rather than an annual event, employees don't just give more - they care more.

5. Show up and be an active participant

As leaders, we often have an obligation to take the first step and to lead by example. Your people will be inspired when they see you generating support for a cause that matters to you, and they will appreciate seeing you support their campaigns as well.

Employee engagement can start with workplace giving

It is beneficial in an organization to have an engaged, inspired workforce. Giving provides a way to get there - not through mandates, but through meaning.

When people are invited to give and volunteer together, they rediscover what makes their work matter. They see the positive impact they can create as part of a team.

That's the real power of Giving Tuesday and the giving season. It's not just a fleeting moment or the size of the donation. It's the opportunity to create a culture of shared purpose and engagement that lasts all year. When companies make giving part of everyday work, they create critical connections, build stronger teams and stronger communities.

