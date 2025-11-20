PEI Group: Infrastructure Investor Global Summit Marks 20 Years with Landmark Move to STATION Berlin

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading infrastructure investment event marks a major milestone in 2026 - celebrating 20 years of the Infrastructure Investor Global Summit with its most ambitious edition yet.

From 24-27 March 2026, the Summit returns to Berlin, taking over STATION Berlin, one of the city's most dynamic venues for innovation and collaboration.

Open exclusively to Infrastructure Investor Network members, the Summit brings together the world's largest community of institutional investors and managers in infrastructure. Over 3,000 industry leaders, including 1,000+ LPs from more than 50 countries, will come together to connect, share insights and shape the future of the asset class.

A New Era at STATION Berlin

The move to STATION Berlin marks the beginning of a new era for the Global Summit. With greater space, energy and flexibility, this iconic venue creates a setting built for high-impact discussion and real business connections.

This is not just another conference. It's the meeting place for the global infrastructure community - where strategies are benchmarked, partnerships are formed, and industry direction is set.

20 Years of Leadership and Growth

Over the past two decades, the Global Summit has grown into the flagship gathering for infrastructure investors worldwide.

It's where LPs with real decision-making power meet directly with GPs, developers and policymakers to drive capital allocation and innovation across the sector.

Each year, the Summit evolves to reflect the changing face of infrastructure - offering new formats, broader themes and deeper engagement to meet the needs of a rapidly transforming asset class.

Networking That Delivers

The Summit's scale and energy make it the most powerful networking platform in the industry.

Across four packed days, attendees can expect thousands of spontaneous and structured meetings - from informal introductions to curated investor sessions that turn conversations into lasting partnerships.

Insight That Shapes the Future

More than 400 world-class speakers will take the stage, representing the most respected names in infrastructure - including keynote addresses from Tom Fanning, Ex-Chairman of Southern Company; Emily Maitlis, Broadcaster and Journalist; and Sam Pollock, Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Infrastructure.

Discussions will explore the energy transition, digital revolution, future of transport, social infrastructure, and sustainability - tackling the opportunities and challenges shaping the next decade of investment.

Every session is designed to surface actionable insight, inspire collaboration, and set the tone for the global market.

Be Part of the Global Conversation

As it celebrates 20 years of connection, collaboration and impact, the Infrastructure Investor Global Summit remains the place where the future of infrastructure investment is written.

If your business is serious about infrastructure - today and tomorrow - you cannot afford to miss it.

More access. More impact. More business.

Be in Berlin. Be at STATION. Be part of the conversation.

