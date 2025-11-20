Icreon Achieves Platinum Partner Status With Optimizely

Platinum Status Demonstrates Icreon's Unmatched Digital Experience Capabilities for Enterprise Clients

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Icreon, a global digital and AI transformation company specializing in B2B enterprise solutions, today announced it has achieved Platinum Partner status with Optimizely, one of the world's leading digital experience platforms (DXP). This milestone establishes Icreon as the fastest growing partner in the Optimizely ecosystem.

The Platinum Partner designation positions Icreon among an elite group of partners worldwide. This status reflects Icreon's extensive experience implementing complex Optimizely solutions, certified expertise across the platform, and demonstrated ability to drive measurable business outcomes for clients.

"Becoming Optimizely's fastest growing partner and achieving Platinum status underscores our team's dedication to excellence and our clients' success," said Kenneth Parks, Chief Growth Officer at Icreon. "This rapid progression validates our strategic focus on delivering transformative digital experiences that help marketing leaders achieve their most ambitious goals. Our accelerated growth is a direct result of the measurable ROI we've delivered for our clients across industries."

As a Platinum Partner, Icreon gains access to enhanced technical resources, priority support, and advanced training programs. Marketing executives working with Icreon will benefit from accelerated implementation timelines, deeper platform expertise, and strategic guidance on maximizing their Optimizely investment, all backed by a partner that has proven its ability to deliver results at unprecedented speed.

"Icreon's rapid ascent to Platinum Partner status is a testament to their exceptional team and unwavering commitment to client success," said Jessica Dannemann, Chief Partner Officer at Optimizely. "Earning Platinum Status ensures Icreon's customers have access to the highest caliber of strategic and technical expertise to drive competitive advantage in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape."

The partnership strengthens Icreon's ability to support bedrock B2B brands to grow, self-serve, and thrive in any market condition. With Optimizely's robust DXP capabilities and Icreon's proven implementation methodology, marketing teams can deliver seamless omnichannel experiences, conduct sophisticated A/B testing, and leverage AI-powered personalization to increase conversion rates and customer engagement.

About Icreon

Icreon is the trusted digital velocity partner to the Fortune 500. We don't just accelerate growth-we guide it in the right direction, delivering digital strategies and technology solutions that create lasting business value across the customer journey. Drawing on over two decades of experience and deep industry knowledge, Icreon provides expertise in experience transformation, digital product engineering, commerce, and data insights & artificial intelligence.

Headquartered in New York City with a global presence, Icreon serves a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, professional services, financial services, healthcare, and trade associations.

For more information, visit www.icreon.com.

