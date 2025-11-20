First Camp Group AB: First Camp makes landmark acquisition in Germany and Switzerland - creating the leading camping and resort group from the Arctic Circle to the Alps

First Camp, the largest camping and resort group in the Nordics, has entered into an agreement to acquire the camping operations of Lodgyslife, a leading camping group in Switzerland and Germany. Through the acquisition, First Camp significantly expands its presence in Central Europe and takes an important step towards becoming one of the largest camping and resort players in Europe.

Lodgyslife operates nine high-quality camping destinations under the CAMPING LODGE and AZUR brands, with a strong focus on guest satisfaction, quality and operational excellence. Over the past years, the company has demonstrated strong and consistent growth in both Switzerland and Germany. Additional campsites are expected to be added in the near future.

With this acquisition, First Camp becomes a group with 87 destinations across Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany and Switzerland. The German and Swiss operations will be supported from offices in Stuttgart, Germany, and Zug, Switzerland.

Johan Söör, CEO of First Camp, comments:

"We are very pleased to welcome CAMPING LODGE and AZUR into the First Camp family. This acquisition gives us a strong foothold in the DACH region, the largest unconsolidated camping market in Europe. The region has even higher organic growth than Scandinavia. Our relationship with the current main owners, René Müller and Jan Vyskocil, started several years ago and we see an excellent cultural and strategic fit. Together we will be able to create even better guest experiences and accelerate our growth in Europe. As a result of the strategic collaboration with Lodgyslife, we aim to grow further in DACH through acquisitions and contracts with municipalities"

Following the acquisition, the existing brands CAMPING LODGE and AZUR will continue within the group, and local teams will remain in place to ensure stability for guests, employees, municipalities and partners.

The acquiring company is outside of the First Camp Group as defined in the Terms and Conditions of the bond issued October 2024, and therefore the bondholders in First Camp Group AB are not directly affected by this transaction.

The acquisition is expected to close shortly, subject to customary procedures.

