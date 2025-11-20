RobertsonComm: Chord Board Launches Full Production Version for iPad, Mac and Windows

New MIDI Software/App Lets Users Reimagine Beats, Create Chords and Sequence Songs, all with One Finger Simplicity - and Without AI

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / CHORD BOARD LLC announced the availability of the full production version of its highly anticipated Chord Board software/app for Mac, iPad and Windows, which allows even novice users to easily create beats and songs very quickly all with one-finger simplicity. Chord Board will be demonstrated at the upcoming 2026 NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA. Jan 22-24, 2026.

ChordBoard Image

Shot of the new software

Chord Board lets users of all skill levels enjoy the fun of creating music without AI. Chord Board's main features include:

Beats Reimagined - Chord Board users can tap, trigger and layer beats, even curated drums, to learn, practice and even perform in real time in minutes-rather than weeks, months or years.

Chord Creator - Chord Board's patented chord creator puts 8,000+ chord variations at the user's fingertips to build limitless, lush, professional-sounding chords-all with one finger.

Warp Sequencer - Chord Board's sequencer allows users to add and move chords instantly to create patterns and looping progressions with unmatched speed and fluidity.

MIDI Generator - Chord Board's MIDI generator helps users unlock every ounce of potential from their virtual instrument library and hardware synths-with no physical keyboard required.

The Hand Board - A patented add-on to the Chord Board Pro version that allows users to play bass, rhythm and lead lines naturally using a hand shaped interface that tracks the underlying chords to keep every note in perfect synchronicity without years of practice.

"Chord Board always inspires a fresh idea," said musician/producer/engineer Hanan Rubinstein, of Alicia Keys' band fame. "Whether I'm working on melodies, harmonies or a production, it's an essential tool to overcome creative blocks and elevate the music."

Pricing and Availability

Chord Board is now available for download at www.chordboardmusic.com and is priced for a limited time as follows:

Standard Edition $69.00, discounted from $99.00

Pro Edition $129.00, discounted from $199.00

Pro + Hand Board Edition $199.00, discounted from $299.00

Chord Board is now available as a standalone app for Mac, iPad, and Windows, as well as a VST3/AU plugin compatible with all major DAWs.

About CHORD BOARD, LLC

NY-based CHORD BOARD, LLC is the creator of the highly anticipated Chord Board software/app for Mac, iOS and Windows. The company believes in sharing the joys of playing music with players of all skill levels and has created a new tool to make songwriting, sequencing and playing music easy enough to do with one finger. The new software is now available at www.chordboardmusic.com

