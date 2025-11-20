Valletta, Malta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - SOFTSWISS, a global tech leader in iGaming solutions, has released its 2026 iGaming Trends Report. The fourth edition of this annual study provides a data-driven roadmap for industry stakeholders.

The report is based on a survey of over 350 iGaming professionals and the AI-driven analysis of over 120,000 media headlines, making it one of the most comprehensive overviews of the global iGaming landscape to date. It combines qualitative and quantitative research methods, including independent analytics from Kantar, the leading research agency, and internal insights from 30 SOFTSWISS experts.

Covering global key regions and industry domains, including marketing, regulation, technology, responsible gambling, cybersecurity, and AI, the 2026 iGaming Trends Report offers an in-depth look at the factors driving market transformation:

AI Goes Operational: The perceived importance of AI scored 8.41/10 in 2025, up from 8.15 the previous year, with 56% of surveyed companies listing AI integration as one of their top-three business priorities.

This year's edition introduces a new Microtrends section, exploring early-stage shifts and emerging ideas with near-term potential. This dedicated chapter highlights the smaller signals shaping tomorrow's market opportunities.

Each microtrend is supported by real examples and regional case studies, showing how forward-looking operators and suppliers can capitalise on these movements before they reach mainstream adoption.

Ivan Montik, Founder of SOFTSWISS, comments: "In recent years, the sector has moved into maturity. What now matters is disciplined profitability, operational resilience, and the ability to deliver durable player value. This fourth edition reflects that shift. We examine the macrotrends reshaping the sector, the micro-level tactics and technologies that improve performance. Taken together, these chapters provide a structured view of what will shape 2026."

Operators and industry professionals can download the 2026 iGaming Trends Report here.

