La Rosa Holdings Corp. Reports 18% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth to $60.9 Million for the First Nine Months of 2025

CELEBRATION, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) ("La Rosa" or the "Company"), a real estate and PropTech company, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased 3.2% year-over-year to $20.2 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 from $19.6 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Residential real estate services revenue increased by approximately $286 thousand to $16.8 million, or 1.7% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 from $16.5 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024

Property management revenue increased by approximately $255 thousand to approximately $3.1 million, or 8.9%, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 from $2.9 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024

Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial) revenue increased by approximately $39 thousand to $103 thousand, or approx. 61.5% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 from $64 thousand for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024

Gross profit increased by approximately $72 thousand, or 4.4%, year-over-year, to $1.7 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 from $1.6 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024

Nine-Months 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased 17.8% year-over-year to $60.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 from $51.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Residential real estate services revenue increased by approximately $8.2 million to $50.8 million, or 19.2%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 from $42.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024

Property management revenue increased by approximately $1.0 million to approximately $9.2 million, or 12.4%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 from $8.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024

Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial) revenue increased by approximately $100 thousand to $349 thousand, or approx. 40.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 from $249 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2024

Gross profit increased by approximately $714 thousand, or 16.3%, year-over-year, to $5.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 from $4.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented, "We delivered solid financial performance in the first nine months of 2025, with steady year-over-year growth across all major revenue streams. Total revenue for the first nine months of 2025 increased nearly 18% year-over-year, driven by continued strength in residential real estate services, expanding property management operations, and meaningful gains in commercial brokerage. Our consistent gross profit improvement underscores both the resilience of our model and the effectiveness of our long-term growth strategy. During the first nine months of 2025, we made substantial progress strengthening our balance sheet, including the elimination of the majority of our outstanding warrants. We also ended September 30, 2025 with approximately $6.4 million in cash and restricted cash, compared to $3.2 million as of December 31, 2024, reflecting a significantly improved liquidity position and a more streamlined capital structure."

"Last week, we announced that we secured $1.25 billion in financing facilities, giving us the strategic flexibility to accelerate our next-generation AI data center strategy, pursue targeted acquisitions and partnerships, and further capitalize on high-growth opportunities across the AI value chain through our deep real estate expertise. The demand for modern data centers is expanding rapidly, with the global market estimated at approximately $347.6 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $652.0 billion by 2030, representing a strong CAGR of about 11.2%, according to Grand View Research. We believe this financing marks a pivotal step in positioning the Company to compete in one of the fastest-growing sectors of the technology and real estate landscape while delivering long-term value for our stockholders," concluded Mr. La Rosa.

Q3 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, was $20.2 million compared to $19.6 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Selling, general and administrative costs, excluding stock-based compensation, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, were approximately $4.4 million, compared to approximately $3.0 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Total operating expenses were $6.7 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $3.4 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, resulting in a loss from operations of $5.0 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $1.7 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Net loss was $5.5 million, or $(5.44) basic and diluted income per share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to net loss of $3.4 million, or $(16.49) basic and diluted loss per share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, the Company had cash, and restricted cash of approximately $6.4 million and $3.2 million, respectively.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) intends to transform the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa operates 25 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa also started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has five franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to satisfy closing conditions of the financing facilities and the timing and use of proceeds thereof, including the redemption of the Series X Preferred Stock, to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company's services and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company's past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash - 3,992,896 - 1,442,901 Restricted cash 2,396,268 1,750,421 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $150,336 and $166,504, respectively 799,385 931,662 Other current assets 34,669 1,788 Total current assets 7,223,218 4,126,772 Noncurrent assets: Restricted cash, net of current 46,199 387,286 Property and equipment, net 6,879 9,411 Right-of-use asset, net 1,104,403 997,715 Intangible assets, net 5,256,913 5,840,080 Goodwill 8,012,331 8,012,331 Other long-term assets 40,250 33,831 Total noncurrent assets 14,466,975 15,280,654 Total assets - 21,690,193 - 19,407,426 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable - 2,006,747 - 2,376,704 Accrued expenses 780,665 738,065 Contract liabilities 72,485 7,747 Security deposits and escrow payable 2,396,268 1,750,421 Line of credit - 148,976 Derivative liability - 1,607,544 Advances on future receipts - 618,681 Accrued acquisition cash consideration 60,000 381,404 Notes payable, current 148,757 2,187,673 Lease liability, current 514,731 473,733 Total current liabilities 5,979,653 10,290,948 Noncurrent liabilities: Note payable, net of current 9,321,562 1,475,064 Security deposits and escrow payable, net of current 46,199 387,286 Lease liability, noncurrent 625,637 545,759 Other liabilities 2,950 32,950 Total non-current liabilities 9,996,348 2,441,059 Total liabilities 15,976,001 12,732,007 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,000 Series X shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025, respectively - - Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 6,000 shares authorized; 6,000 and 0 Series B shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1 - Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 2,050,000,000 shares authorized; 1,224,683 and 273,122 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025, respectively 122 27 Additional paid-in capital 50,942,783 29,123,747 Accumulated deficit (49,385,392 - (26,555,319 - Total stockholders' equity - La Rosa Holdings Corp. shareholders 1,557,514 2,568,455 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 4,156,678 4,106,964 Total stockholders' equity 5,714,192 6,675,419 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 21,690,193 - 19,407,426