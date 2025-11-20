Limitless X Holdings, Inc.: Limitless X Holdings Reports Q3 2025 Operational and Financial Highlights

Company Successfully Advances Several New Branding and Marketing Initiatives

Strengthens Balance Sheet; Converts $27 Million of Corporate Liabilities into Equity

New HealthMD Subsidiary to Deliver New Holistic Products, Integrate AI Tech



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless X Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: LIMX), a global health, wellness, and lifestyle company founded by entrepreneur Jas Mathur, today announced operational and financial highlights of its third quarter of 2025 ended September 30, 2025.

Results reflect several new marketing initiatives, including a pivot to bring most sales and marketing activities in-house, which is expected to increase ROI and raise profit margins, as well as a restructuring to strengthen the Company's financial position.

Q3 2025 and Recent Operating Highlights

Formed HealthMD Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary that will serve as a growth accelerator, delivering a new suite of health-forward products, AI-integrated technologies, and holistic lifestyle solutions.

Expanded global brand momentum through a strategic initiative with international icon Manny Pacquiao appointing him as Global Brand Ambassador and co-creating a "PacMan Signature Series" of health, wellness, energy and recovery products.

Rolled out a next-generation e-commerce platform and multi-channel product expansion designed to accelerate revenue growth and improve profitability.

Announced plans to enter India and select Asian markets in 2026 through joint ventures, licensing and distribution partnerships, leveraging U.S. product innovation with scalable regional platforms.

Uplisted to the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol "LIMX", enhancing visibility and access to a broader base of U.S. and international investors.



Q3 2025 Financial Highlights

Reported revenue of $0.3 million, compared with $0.6 million in Q3 2024, due to changes in marketing strategies, performance marketers, and platforms.

Maintained gross margin of 67%, compared with 74% in the year-ago period.

Experienced higher operating expenses of $1.4 million, vs. $1.0 million in Q3 2024, mainly from higher stock compensation, partially offset by lower advertising and marketing spend.

Strengthened the balance sheet with a $250,000 insider bridge financing from Chairman & CEO Jas Mathur (via EM1 Capital LLC) to support operations, regulatory compliance and the HealthMD growth strategy.

CEO and Executives Strongly Aligned with all shareholders. The entire executive leadership team agreed to convert accrued but unpaid salary into common stock. CEO relinquished royalties owed to his affiliated companies and waived all dividends due under the Class D share class. All of which materially reduced liabilities and improved cash flow.

Converted deemed dividends of related party preferred stock C from mezzanine to equity during the period, resulting in a gain of approximately $27 million.

Total liabilities were reduced to $3.2 million compared with $13.2 million at year-end 2024, and $5.3 million sequentially at the end of Q2 2025.

Received SEC qualification for a Regulation A (Reg A+) offering of Series D 15% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock to support the Company's multi-platform growth initiatives, expand access to capital markets, and broaden The Company's Investor Base.



Positioned for Growth in Multiple End-Markets

Commenting on the third quarter results, Limitless Chairman and CEO Jaspreet "Jas" Mathur, said, "Limitless X made solid progress in recent months building our 'Look Good, Feel Great' ecosystem that connects wellness, entertainment, and digital innovation under one unified brand family.

"We've already established strong traction with our flagship NZT-48 product line and Oneshot Nootropic Pre-Workout, and we are now extending that success into brick & mortar retail and adjacent distribution verticals," he added. "Through our BodyCor's personalized, preventative health platform, Limitless Films' global marketing and content engine, and our early-stage digital asset initiatives, we are creating a scalable, data-driven ecosystem designed to deepen customer engagement, expand our reach, and unlock multiple channels of long-term growth."

Details of the Company's third quarter, 2025 operating and financial results were filed yesterday with the SEC on Form 10-Q, available at no cost at www.sec.gov and are posted on Limitless' recently expanded Investor Center web tab.

About Limitless X Holdings Inc.

Limitless X Holdings, Inc. is building a diversified, value-driven ecosystem targeting the expanding global markets in Health, Wellness, Entertainment, Community, and Brand Development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Limitless X, Inc., the Company operates a scalable Direct-to-Consumer eCommerce platform delivering innovative products and services that empower consumers to optimize their lifestyles and well-being.

A key growth driver will be BodyCor, a technology-driven initiative in development that integrates advanced health diagnostics and AI within the Company's consumer brands. BodyCor aims to disrupt preventative wellness with non-invasive, saliva-based diagnostics offering real-time health insights, combined with premium nutraceuticals and personalized, science-backed protocols. This scalable initiative targets growing demand for personalized, preventative healthcare and supports long-term shareholder value.

Limitless X is also expanding into Film and Television with well-aligned content and exploring High-Performance Healthy Living real estate developments focused on longevity and lifestyle optimization. Supported by global distribution, digital marketing, and strategic partnerships, Limitless X is positioned to enhance its international presence and deliver differentiated growth and impact across markets.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Shareholder Letter contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding Limitless X Holdings, Inc.'s future growth, financial performance, product development, market expansion, revenue streams, strategic initiatives, and the success of its Regulation A Tier 2 Offering. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, market acceptance of new products, competitive pressures, regulatory challenges, economic conditions, and the company's ability to execute its strategic plans. Additional information on these and other risks is detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

