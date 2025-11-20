CIRTRAN CORPORATION: CirTran Reports 75% Growth in Sales and 41% in Gross Profit in Third-Quarter Form 10-Q Filing

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CirTran Corporation (OTCID: CIRX) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as reported in its Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company reported strong improvements in both net sales and gross profit compared with September of last year.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025

Net sales were $448,492 , up from $256,070 in September of last year.

were , up from in September of last year. Gross profit was $177,826, compared with $124,998 in September of last year.

Iehab J. Hawatmeh, CirTran's founder and president, said the results demonstrate "an important combination of steadiness and stability" as the company continues to strengthen its sales and margin performance despite ongoing economic slowdown and inflationary pressures.

"Our mixed product categories are proving to be somehow recession-free," Hawatmeh said, "which gives us confidence that CirTran can continue to grow even in a challenging economic environment. As consumers cautiously increase discretionary spending, we are seeing renewed activity across the adult lifestyle and entertainment markets we serve through our exclusive agreement with HUSTLER®."

"Even with inflation, individuals who have postponed purchases or limited their entertainment options may help drive a resurgence in both lifestyle and business activity," he added. "CirTran's products will be well-positioned to meet this returning demand."

About CirTran Corporation

Celebrating its 32nd anniversary, CirTran has evolved from its origins as an electronics contract manufacturer into a global producer and distributor of products serving the adult lifestyle and entertainment marketplace. Leveraging strategic partnerships and targeted initiatives, the Company continues to diversify its product portfolio and expand its international footprint. With a renewed focus on innovation and market responsiveness, CirTran is building a platform for sustainable growth in high-demand consumer segments.

SOURCE CIRTRAN CORPORATION