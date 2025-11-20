EMVCo the technical body that creates and manages EMV Specifications and programmes that enable seamless and secure card-based payments worldwide has announced that it is working on how global specifications can support innovation in agentic payment solutions by increasing trust and interoperability across the ecosystem.

Agentic commerce is rapidly reshaping the shopping experience by enabling AI agents to act on the consumer's behalf. This is driving significant momentum for agentic payments, which introduce AI agents as new actors that can initiate transactions with merchants without requiring direct involvement from the consumer.

While agentic payments have the potential to increase convenience and personalisation, they present unique considerations for how transactions are initiated, authenticated and secured. As industry adoption and innovation accelerate, a globally interoperable and scalable approach may be beneficial in realising trusted agentic payments for consumers, merchants and issuers.

In response to this industry interest, EMVCo is working on how EMV Specifications including EMV 3-D Secure (3DS), EMV Payment Tokenisation and EMV Secure Remote Commerce (SRC) can be developed and enhanced to promote seamless and secure card-based agentic payments.

Patrik Smets, EMVCo Executive Committee Chair, comments: "EMVCo developed the global specifications that enable trusted card-based payments for billions of consumers and businesses worldwide. There is now a clear opportunity to collaborate with participants across the industry to extend this experience to support agentic payment solutions."

EMVCo is already engaging with the hundreds of industry stakeholders that contribute their knowledge and expertise to the development of EMV Specifications as EMVCo Associates and Subscribers. EMVCo is also liaising with global technical bodies and associations to identify and evaluate opportunities for collaboration.

All interested stakeholders are encouraged to explore ways to participate in EMVCo and share input on the strategic considerations and technical advances shaping agentic commerce and payments.

EMVCo creates and manages EMV Specifications and programmes that enable seamless and secure card-based payments for businesses and consumers worldwide.

EMV Specifications support technologies including EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless Chip, EMV Mobile, EMV QR Codes, EMV Secure Remote Commerce (SRC), EMV 3-D Secure (3DS) and EMV Payment Tokenisation and are widely used by the payments industry to develop products and services that deliver trusted and convenient in-store, online and remote card-based payments.

As a global technical body, EMVCo is collectively owned by American Express, Discover, JCB, Mastercard, UnionPay and Visa. Hundreds of payments stakeholders, including merchants, banks and technology providers, participate as EMVCo Associates and Subscribers to develop, evolve and enhance flexible EMV Specifications that support innovation and address marketplace needs.

