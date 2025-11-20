TietoEVRY Oyj: Inside information: Tietoevry updates its full-year outlook - organic growth -2% to -1% (previous -2% to 0%) and adjusted EBITA 13.3-13.8% (previous 12.7-13.3%)

Tietoevry Corporation INSIDE INFORMATION 20 November 2025 6:00 p.m. EET

Tietoevry's cost optimization programme, targeting EUR 115 million in run-rate savings by the end of 2026, is progressing well. The contribution to operating profit in 2025 is higher than anticipated and consequently, the company upgrades its profitability outlook for the full year. As the year is approaching its end, the company also narrows down growth outlook.

Revised outlook for 2025:

Tietoevry expects its organic1) growth to be in the range of -2% to -1% (revenue in 2024: EUR 1 879.5 million). The company estimates its full-year adjusted operating margin2) (adjusted EBITA3)) to be 13.3-13.8% (12.0% in 2024).

The profitability outlook includes a negative impact of approximately 1.0 percentage points on the adjusted operating margin (EBITA) related to IFRS 5 for Tech Services divestment. The impact comprises the costs that the company was not able to allocate to discontinued operations until the divestment closing on 2 September, and transition services income after that date.

Previous outlook for 2025:

Tietoevry expects its organic1) growth to be in the range of -2% to 0% (revenue in 2024: EUR 1 879.5 million). The company estimates its full-year adjusted operating margin2) (adjusted EBITA3)) to be 12.7-13.3% (12.0% in 2024).

The profitability outlook includes a negative impact of approximately 1.1 percentage points on the adjusted operating margin (EBITA) related to IFRS 5 for Tech Services divestment. The impact comprises the costs that the company was not able to allocate to discontinued operations until the divestment closing on 2 September, and transition services income after that date.

1) Adjusted for currency effects, acquisitions and divestments.

2) Adjustment items include restructuring costs, capital gains/losses, impairment charges and other items affecting comparability.

3) Profit before interests, taxes and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

