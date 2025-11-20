HH Property Management Services Welcomes Jackie Hendrickson as New Pittsburgh Regional Property Manager

HH Property Management Services strengthens its Midwest presence with the addition of seasoned leader Jackie Hendrickson as Pittsburgh Regional Property Manager.

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / HH Property Management Services today announced the addition of Jackie Hendrickson as its new Pittsburgh Regional Property Manager. The company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Terra Capital, focuses on elevating resident experience and building scalable operational value in rental communities.

Jackie brings years of property management leadership experience, along with a deeply established professional network in the Pittsburgh market. Her arrival supports HH Property Management Services' continued investment in high-quality people, systems, and solutions to serve residents, property owners, and third-party clients with best-in-class service.

Hendrickson's role will focus on strengthening the performance of HH's Pittsburgh portfolio, expanding relationships with current and prospective partners, and aligning HH Property Management Services with Terra Capital's broader strategy of responsible growth in major Midwest markets. Her integrated approach to operations, financial oversight, and resident experience will help power HH Property Management Services' continued expansion as more owners, investors, and developers recognize the company's unique ability to combine institutional-level management discipline with hands-on, resident-forward service.

Over the past decade, Hendrickson has led onsite and regional operations across multiple asset classes and rent tiers, building a track record for improving NOI, increasing resident satisfaction, scaling maintenance operations, and supporting major value-add renovation initiatives across stabilized and lease-up communities. Her reputation in the Pittsburgh market includes strong relationships with vendors, leasing teams, ownership groups, and local industry organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jackie to HH Property Management Services," said a spokesperson for the company. "The Pennsylvania region has been a key growth market for Terra Capital, and Jackie's leadership, experience, and network will directly support our mission to build great places to live while delivering real ROI for owners. She understands that residents value responsiveness, quality, comfort, and consistency, and she knows how to build teams that exceed expectations."

Hendrickson will begin transitioning into her new responsibilities immediately, working closely with HH Property Management Services ' executive leadership on short and long-term strategic priorities. She will also lead the strengthening of community operations and partner alignment throughout Pittsburgh as the company continues to expand across the Midwest.

Operating at the intersection of real estate strategy and property care, HH Property Management Services delivers tailored management for small multifamily portfolios. The company's integrated approach spans property operations, asset performance, and construction oversight. Founded by two young entrepreneurs who were intent on changing the industry, HH Property Management Services' reputation rests on precision, honesty, and results. Its innovative systems and data-driven processes allow investors to achieve institutional-level outcomes without sacrificing personal attention or responsiveness.

To learn more about HH Property Management Services, please visit https://hhpmservices.com/ .

