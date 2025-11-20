Finnair Plc: Finnair issues EUR 300 million notes

Finnair Plc Stock Exchange Release 20 November 2025 at 6:00 p.m. EET

Finnair Plc (the "Company") issues rated senior unsecured notes in the aggregate principal amount of EUR 300 million (the "Notes"). The Notes will mature on 27 November 2030 and carry a fixed annual interest of 4.250 per cent. The issue date for the Notes will be 27 November 2025.

"I would like to warmly thank all investors who invested in our new senior unsecured bond and for their trust in Finnair. The company is now well positioned to continue implementing its newly announced strategy and creating value for all stakeholders," says Finnair's CFO Pia Aaltonen-Forsell.

The Company will submit an application for the Notes to be admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Notes, less costs and expenses incurred by the Company in connection with the issue of the Notes, for general corporate purposes of the group.

Danske Bank A/S, Nordea Bank Abp, OP Corporate Bank plc and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) act as Bookrunners for the issue of the Notes (the "Bookrunners").

Finnair is a network airline, specialising in connecting passenger and cargo traffic between Asia, North America and Europe. Finnair is the only airline with year-round direct flights to Lapland. Customers have chosen Finnair as the Best Airline in Northern Europe in the Skytrax Awards for 15 times in a row. Finnair is a member of the oneworld alliance. Finnair Plc's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki.

