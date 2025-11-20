Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants in the U.S., is proud to announce nearly $1.2 million in new grants, continuing its mission to support research that brings safer, more effective treatments to kids with cancer.

This latest round of funding includes nearly $1 million in Infrastructure Grants designed to fuel lifesaving pediatric cancer clinical trials, the driving force that brings cutting-edge research closer to cures. These grants support the dedicated research teams behind every trial, including clinical research associates, nurses, and support staff whose expertise and commitment makes discoveries possible.

By investing in these vital roles, St. Baldrick's is helping ensure more children can access clinical trials, which often represents their best chance at a cure.

In addition to the 20 new Infrastructure Grants, a $200,000 Research Grant was awarded through the generous support of Jack's Pack - We Still Have His Back, a St. Baldrick's Hero Fund created in memory of Jack Klein from Indianapolis, IN. Diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in 2015, Jack faced his cancer journey with remarkable courage, inspiring a devoted community, known as "Jack's Pack," to honor his legacy by funding lifesaving pediatric cancer research.

This two-year grant, awarded to Dr. David Dominguez-Sola, M.D., Ph.D. at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, NY, will aid in advancing promising research into Burkitt lymphoma, aiming to develop more precise, less toxic treatments for children facing this aggressive cancer.

"We are incredibly grateful to all of our supporters whose generosity and support makes these grants possible," says Kathleen Ruddy, CEO of St. Baldrick's Foundation. "Each of these Infrastructure Grants fund promising clinical trials that turn discoveries into real treatments, giving children safer, more effective options and hope for the future. The Research Grant supported by Jack's Pack, is a powerful example of how one family's commitment can drive lifesaving progress. Thanks to our supporters, we're moving closer to cures and giving kids the chance not just to survive, but to truly thrive."

The following institutions were awarded a St. Baldrick's Foundation Infrastructure Grant:

Arizona

Phoenix Children's Hospital, Phoenix

California

Loma Linda University Children's Hospital, Loma Linda

Rady Children's Hospital Orange County (formerly CHOC), Orange

Valley Children's Healthcare, Madera

Florida

Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Orlando

Iowa

UnityPoint Health - Des Moines, Des Moines

Illinois

UI Health, Chicago

Louisiana

LSU Health New Orleans, New Orleans

Michigan

Children's Foundation, Detroit

Missouri

Children's Mercy, Kansas City

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, St. Louis

New York

The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Manhasset

Upstate Cancer Center, Syracuse

North Carolina

Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem

Oklahoma

University of Oklahoma, Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City

Pennsylvania

UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation, Pittsburgh

Texas

Baylor College of Medicine, Houston

Greehey Children's Cancer Research Institute at UT Health San Antonio, San Antonio

Virginia

Children's Hospital of The King's Daughter, Norfolk

Wisconsin

HSHS Wisconsin Clinical Research Institute, Green Bay

The next round of grants will be announced in March supported by donations made now. To learn more, visit stbaldricks.org/grants.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, has awarded more than $369 million to researchers to Conquer Kids' Cancer. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital - you support every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now - and those diagnosed in the future - will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. St. Baldrick's has played a role in virtually every advancement in the field over the past 25 years and remains essential in advancing progress and fostering innovation in childhood cancer research. Visit StBaldricks.org and help ConquerKidsCancer.

SOURCE: St. Baldrick's Foundation