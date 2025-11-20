Spain's Genera 2025 trade fair highlighted advances in solar, storage and grid-forming technologies, along with industry calls for clearer regulation, stronger market design and faster permitting to support future deployment.From pv magazine Spain Genera 2025 has shown that the technology is ready and that the priority is to strengthen regulatory frameworks, including capacity markets and service remuneration, and to streamline permitting and interconnection processes. Under the Semana Internacional de la Electrificación y la Descarbonización, the Genera and Matelec trade fairs were held jointly ...

