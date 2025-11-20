Anzeige
Europa im Fokus: Die Lage spitzt sich zu - und ein Player profitiert
WKN: A0Q636 | ISIN: CH0044328745 | Ticker-Symbol: AEX
Tradegate
20.11.25 | 18:55
256,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
PR Newswire
20.11.2025 17:30 Uhr
Chubb Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

ZURICH, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today declared a quarterly dividend equal to $0.97 per share, payable on January 2, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 12, 2025. The dividend will be payable out of legal reserves and will be made in United States dollars by the company's transfer agent, as described in the Chubb Limited 2025 proxy statement. This will be the third installment as approved by the company's shareholders on May 15, 2025.

About Chubb
Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 43,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
 Forward-looking statements made in this press release, such as statements regarding dividends, and our expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in these statements. For example, payment of scheduled or future dividends could be affected by extraordinary company events or capital constraints or similar factors that could require the company to adjust, delay or withhold dividend payments. Additional information regarding factors that could cause differences from these forward-looking statements appears in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

SOURCE Chubb Limited

