Automotive, BYD launches the ATTO 2 DM-i Super Hybrid in Europe with test drives





BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYD introduced its new ATTO 2 DM-i Super Hybrid in Barcelona, marking another step in the company's rapid expansion across Europe and its strategy to offer electrified mobility tailored to the continent's everyday driving habits. The presentation was accompanied by test-drive sessions that allowed journalists to experience firsthand the workings of BYD's Super Hybrid technology, designed to deliver an electric-first driving experience while eliminating range concerns.



On the road, the ATTO 2 DM-i behaves for most of the time like a pure electric car. The EV mode allows up to 90 kilometres of zero-emission driving in the top version, making daily commutes possible without using fuel. When additional range or power is needed, the highly efficient 1.5-litre petrol engine takes over seamlessly, recharging the battery and supporting the electric motor. The result is a total range of up to 1,000 kilometres and exceptionally low fuel consumption, a combination that clearly targets drivers who want to adopt electric mobility without depending entirely on public charging networks.



During the launch, Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD, emphasised the company's vision for Europe: "The Super Hybrid DM technology is the ideal step for those who want the electric-car experience without worrying about range. With the BYD ATTO 2 DM-i, we bring these advantages to the compact SUV segment, creating a unique model that shows what we mean when we say it's not just a car - it's a BYD."



The test-drive sessions highlighted the smooth transitions between electric and hybrid modes, the quietness of the powertrain and the ease with which the system adapts to different driving conditions. Unlike many traditional plug-in hybrids, the DM-i system is engineered so that the car drives electrically for most of the time, with the combustion engine acting mainly as support.



Alongside the new hybrid, BYD also presented the ATTO 2 Comfort, the fully electric version equipped with a Blade Battery and capable of more than 400 kilometres of range, further strengthening the brand's position in the compact SUV segment.



The launch confirms BYD's determination to consolidate its presence in Europe with technologies developed entirely in-house and aimed at offering practical, efficient and accessible electrified mobility. The ATTO 2 DM-i arrives as a clear statement of this ambition.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b22d5757-2313-4394-90e0-f922544f1465

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79e10dc0-ba6f-4790-bc1f-a95629dd48fe