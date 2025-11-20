Obsessed Group: OBSESSED - A Leadership Manifesto by Mike MacKay

Discipline is Mental. Leadership is Personal.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Former RH Chief Operating Officer Mike MacKay doesn't write books.

He writes declarations.

OBSESSED isn't self-help. It's self-war.

A manifesto for those who refuse average.

For leaders who choose obsession over balance, discipline over comfort, and courage over consensus.

Born from failure. Forged in fire.

MacKay's words are stripped bare - no fluff, no filler, no forgiveness.

Each line is a blade, cutting through excuses, ego, and mediocrity.

"Every act of creation begins with destruction.

You want to lead? Burn who you were."

- OBSESSED

Part memoir. Part manifesto. 100% declaration of war on the ordinary.

It's not written for everyone - only for those who still believe leadership matters.

OBSESSED will be available on Amazon Kindle starting November 21, 2025, under Obsessed Group Publishing.

Because the world doesn't need more followers.

It needs leaders who are obsessed enough to change it.

About the Author

Mike MacKay is the former Chief Operating Officer of RH (Restoration Hardware) - where he helped lead a $12-billion transformation in luxury retail. Today, he's the founder of Obsessed Group, a leadership consulting firm and movement devoted to redefining how modern leaders think, act, and build. His upcoming book, OBSESSED, is his call to arms.

