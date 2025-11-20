Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable: BIER Member Spotlight: Mary Beth Cote-Jenssen

Meet Mary Beth Cote-Jenssen

November 20, 2025 / Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable

Name: Mary Beth Cote-Jenssen | Environmental Sustainability Senior Manager

Company: PepsiCo, Inc.

Welcome to our series aimed at spotlighting the individual leaders within BIER member companies and stakeholder organizations. Learn how these practitioners and their companies are addressing pressing challenges around water, energy, agriculture, climate change, and what inspires each of them to advance environmental sustainability in the beverage sector and collectively, overall.

Briefly describe your role and responsibilities and how long you have worked with your company.

I joined PepsiCo in 2022 and work within our Global Sustainability Office, specifically focused on water stewardship. My role includes leading our watershed health initiatives, those tied to our supply chain supporting our Restore and Protect targets, and those tied to operations, including replenishment efforts and our Alliance for Water Stewardship goal. I also lead our water risk assessment process, which evaluates both our company-owned manufacturing facilities and those of our franchise bottlers.

It's a unique and rewarding role, especially because it allows me to drive impact at both the facility and watershed levels, and contribute to programs that have the potential to strengthen ecosystems, communities, and agricultural resilience worldwide.

How has the company's sustainability program evolved over the years, and what are your specific priorities for 2025?

PepsiCo has been engaged in sustainability efforts for many years. Our first water stewardship goals were set in 2006, and in 2008, we became a signatory to the CEO Water Mandate. Since then, our program has grown in both ambition and scope, evolving in response to our progress and experience. Today, we follow an impact-driven strategy called PepsiCo Positive, which includes goals for 2025 and 2030.

One goal I'm especially excited to work on is spreading the adoption of regenerative agriculture, restorative, or protective practices across 10 million acres of land supporting key crops and ingredients by 2030. I support this through watershed health initiatives in water-stressed basins worldwide. Specifically, this year, I aim to expand one project, launch two new projects, and lay the groundwork for a total of 10 projects globally. This watershed health program aims to have a portfolio of initiatives carefully selected to deliver meaningful, scalable, and lasting watershed-level impact.

This geographic focus is intentional: we want to prioritize depth of impact. Each project will be designed to scale to watershed-level, driving holistic impact, addressing not only water stress and quality challenges but also improving biodiversity, strengthening climate resilience, and fostering socioeconomic improvements.

What excites me most is the opportunity to design each project with this holistic aim to start with water and then consider how to positively impact biodiversity, climate resilience, and community well-being. This is not just about metrics, it's about creating deeply rooted change that can be felt at the local level and sustained over time.

How do you feel being a BIER member will help you successfully address the key areas you are addressing in 2025?

It starts with BIER's convening ability. I've already had the opportunity to discuss our watershed health program with other members and explore partnership opportunities, including scaling an existing initiative in India. BIER's ability to bring people together is instrumental in making this happen.

Beyond this program, having a pre-competitive forum to discuss project objectives and challenges with peers, people who share a similar drive for impact, is invaluable. Tackling systemic challenges requires open dialogue and collaboration. BIER creates the space for this kind of collaboration and helps facilitate tangible, impactful outcomes.

Being able to have those honest conversations with peers who share both the urgency and vision for impact helps break down barriers to action. BIER doesn't just convene, it can be a catalyst for trust, shared learning, and momentum.

Name one of the practical solutions or best practices you learned in working with BIER and its members and why it was important to you and/ or your company.

I would highlight the Charco Bendito initiative in Mexico as a best practice. It's a great example of how BIER leverages its convening power to facilitate collective action among peers and competitors alike.

The project identified geographic alignment as a common barrier to collaboration and then aligned on a project scope that delivers multiple quantifiable benefits. That alignment, first geographically and then in scope, is often the hurdle that prevents collaboration. But, through BIER, we were able to overcome that. For me, it represents what's possible when industry competitors come together because of a shared ambition to create positive action in the places where we operate.

One of PepsiCo's franchise bottlers is supporting this initiative. The ability to identify shared challenges and facilitate alignment toward a collective initiative demonstrates BIER's unique value in creating scalable sustainability solutions.

Share a recent accomplishment of your company's sustainability initiatives/achievements you are most proud of and why.

I'm incredibly proud of our watershed health program, especially our first initiative, which was launched in India. It's a unique and innovative approach to project implementation focused on agricultural landscapes, working with non-PepsiCo growers - something new for us. It required internal education and a shift in perspective, recognizing that even when we're doing all we can within our own supply chain, the broader watershed still presents an opportunity to engage in collaborative action. This was a step into the unknown, and it was grounded in trust and innovation.

With our implementing partner, we created a circular water model that captures, treats, and reuses water within the village, aiming for water security at the community level. We also engaged local farmers to improve irrigation efficiency and introduce new practices. These changes resulted in 80 million liters of water recharged and increased income for those farmers. What made this even more meaningful was that adoption didn't stop there.

These farms also served as demonstration farms, showcasing the new practices for others to learn from. One of the most exciting outcomes is how this project has inspired independent adoption of these practices beyond our initial scope. Notably, farmers are taking ownership of these practices because they've seen them work on these demonstration farms. That kind of peer-to-peer learning is incredibly powerful; it creates agency. It's an example of ripple-effect impact, driving holistic change in watershed health, agricultural livelihoods, and community resilience.

Additionally, we've successfully leveraged local financing, including government and community support. In year two, we're expanding the project to include agricultural enterprise creation, such as nurseries and vermicomposting. This helps the benefits of this program continue to ripple through families and communities, creating more opportunities alongside environmental resilience. This initiative has not only been a learning opportunity but a true source of pride.

If you had one superpower that could be used to radically accelerate and scale sustainable best practices, which one would it be, and how would you use it?

My superpower would be the ability not only to see the future, but to show others the future. I would use it to galvanize engagement, shorten timelines to collective action, and scale initiatives more effectively.

It would provide clarity on which solutions and activities deliver the most impact at the landscape level, and where globally those efforts should be prioritized. This would help determine scale, location, and timing, ensuring maximum impact.

Ultimately, this power would bring stakeholders together with clarity and confidence that their efforts are driving change, up front, rather than waiting years to see results. That kind of clarity, the ability to know your actions are truly making a difference, is what every sustainability practitioner hopes for.

