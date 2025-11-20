LG Electronics USA: During National Homelessness Awareness Month, Program to Provide Laundry Services to Unhoused Populations Expanded to More Communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / The LG x ShowerUp Program started from a simple yet powerful idea: outfit a truck with laundry services, mobile showers, and toiletries to provide critical relief to unhoused populations in Huntsville, Alabama, where LG has been leading corporate citizen since the 1970s.

By joining forces with respected non-profit ShowerUp, LG Electronics USA has helped provide unhoused populations in Huntsville and now also in Nashville, Tennessee, with safe space to escape extreme weather or a place to freshen up and wash their clothes before school or a job interview. To date, the program has provided more than 10,000 wash cycles and 80,000 showers to individuals in need.

This program is a success not only for the lives it touches daily, but for the broader message it sends - that systemic challenges like housing insecurity can be met with strategic, compassionate, and lasting solutions when businesses and communities work together. For this reason, the LG x ShowerUp Program is expanding further in November (National Homelessness Awareness Month) to Wichita, Kansas.

"We understand the power access to shower or clean clothes can have - the confidence and sense of wellbeing it can create. The assistance from LG helps open doors to housing and job opportunities for the unhoused population, in addition to the overall positive impact it can make on the surrounding community," says ShowerUP CEO Paul Schmitz.

From a corporate volunteer perspective, LG employees have also donated their time and technical expertise onsite during the truck's deployment. Ultimately, the partnership has deepened LG's local relationships and bolstered our standing as a community-first organization, according to LG Electronics USA's Corporate Marketing Director Jeannie Lee.

"At LG, we are proud of the role we play, alongside a cast of public and private partners, in creating a Better Life for All," she says. "Through our three strategic impact pillars - mental & physical health, environmental health, and community health - we take an integrated approach to health and wellbeing built on the belief that we can help people move toward a healthier, happier place."

