FriskaAi Launches Direct-to-Consumer AI Health Companion in Michigan to Empower Individuals to Take Control of Chronic Conditions

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / FriskaAi, an innovative healthcare platform and accompanying care management app that uses advanced AI and mobile technology to help individuals manage their health in partnership with their physicians, today announced its first-ever expansion beyond clinical settings with the launch of FriskaAi Chronic Care Management (CCM), a new version designed specifically for consumers.

FriskaAi CCM blends technology with personalized human guidance to help individuals more effectively manage chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. The solution provides users with personalized care plans based on medical guidelines, health data, and AI insights that are grounded in clinical research and trusted by physicians.

Initially available to consumers in Michigan, FriskaAi CCM plans further consumer launches in 2026 and aims to offer localized versions of its platform in other states.

Today, 60% of Americans are managing chronic illnesses, according to the CDC. FriskaAi CCM equips users with the tools they need to improve long-term health and effectively manage their chronic conditions, including daily nutrition and health recommendations, group sessions with nutritionists and fitness experts, and one-on-one care support.

"After the tremendous success of our platform in clinical settings, we are thrilled to launch a consumer version of these powerful care management tools," said Shaji Nair, CEO and founder of FriskaAi. "At more than 60%, Michigan has one of the highest rates of chronic conditions in the nation, and it's also where FriskaAi gained early adoption among physicians. Launching here allows us to start where trust already exists, with communities familiar with our platform's medical roots."

FriskaAi has been "a game changer" for Suzanne Ziel, a retired schoolteacher from Romeo, Mich., who turned to FriskaAi CCM to support her weight loss journey after being diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes. She was excited by the app's promise as an affordable and accessible tool to support not only her diet, but also to help her maintain a healthy lifestyle and lower stress.

"Having FriskAi in my life has been so nice - it is like extra support and guidance for me. The weight loss journey was long and hard for me," said Ziel, "but taking yoga really helped me focus, which was such a relief. With yoga and other fitness classes, I could learn how to control my cravings and better understand the underlying causes of my stress.

She adds, "FriskaAi makes it easy to take advantage of yoga in the comfort of my own home, as well as helps me with other aspects of my health and nutrition by providing meal plans - and even reminds me to eat lunch, which I often forget to do when I get super busy."

FriskaAi CCM goes beyond a simple vital-sign tracker; it is a navigator to support users on their journey to optimal health. To get started, simply download the app from the App Store or Google Play, create an account, and schedule an onboarding consultation, which will include integration with any wearable devices. In just minutes, users will receive their first personalized health insights and nutritional guidance and can immediately begin tracking their health data. FriskaAi CCM can even communicate with the user's physician.

"FriskaAi CCM is built upon the success of FriskaAi, our EHR-agnostic physician-directed platform that allows physicians and patients to work collaboratively to manage up to 80% of chronic conditions," said Ashish Verma, MD, FriskaAi's Chief Medical Officer, as well as an endocrinologist and geriatric specialist at the Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township, Mich. "FriskaAi has demonstrated its value in improving care outcomes, with physicians reporting that patients using FriskaAi have better blood sugar control, improved weight management, and increased daily engagement with their health routines.

"Our clinical data shows measurable improvements in adherence and outcomes within just 90 days" Ashish continued. "Now, that potential is in the hands of consumers with FriskaAi CCM."

It takes just minutes to get started on a healthier journey. For more information or to download the app, visit https://friska.ai/.

About FriskaAi

FriskaAi is a powerful EHR-agnostic health and wellness platform that helps physicians and other providers take an evidence-based approach to preventive care and chronic care management. It leverages advanced AI algorithms, mobile technology, and data aggregated from patients' EMRs, wearables, smart devices, and health apps to provide clinicians with actionable information to inform care decisions and patients with personalized health insights and recommendations-including nutrition and fitness guidance-to control their health journey. FriskaAi also supports population health strategies by analyzing aggregated health data to identify trends and risks within a defined patient population.

Complementing the FriskaAi platform are two AI-powered companion solutions. NourIQ Ai is a transformative nutrition platform that leverages medical-grade science and comprehensive health data to generate personalized diet, fitness, and wellness guidance. It integrates seamlessly with wearables and other smart devices, health apps, and EMRs, aggregating health data used by NourIQ Ai's digital health assistant to provide feedback, reminders, and tailored suggestions. KlinIQ AI is a compliance-first platform that supports patients and providers at every step of the care journey. It leverages multimodal AI (text, voice, imaging), predictive analytics, and evidence-based workflows to deliver intelligent triage, automated documentation, clinical decision support, and continuous remote monitoring.

