Tandem Global: Safeguarding Our Future: Corporate Responsibility in Building Climate-Resilient Communities

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Tandem Global announces the release of a new white paper, Safeguarding Our Future: Corporate Responsibility in Building Climate-Resilient Communities, available for download today.

As climate-related disasters intensify, the need for proactive resilience planning has become critical. Global disaster relief costs now exceed $200 billion annually, while floods, droughts, and extreme weather continue to disrupt lives and infrastructure. The World Health Organization projects that climate change could cause an additional 250,000 deaths per year between 2030 and 2050, underscoring the urgency of coordinated action.

This white paper highlights how corporations can play a vital role in strengthening community resilience. By leveraging their resources, global reach, and influence, businesses can help safeguard natural resources, enhance infrastructure, and support vulnerable populations. Through innovative strategies and partnerships, corporate leaders are demonstrating that resilience is not just a moral imperative; it's a foundation for long-term stability and shared prosperity.

Featured case studies include:

BASF , Riverview Earth Day Planting: Riverview, MI

Bridgestone Americas , Bridgestone Neumaticos de Monterrey: NL, Mexico

Cemex, Atotonilco: Cerro Jardín + Xoyatla + Coayuca: Hidalgo, Mexico

DTE Energy, Downtown Detroit Headquarters Complex: Detroit, MI

Exelon , Gwynedd ROW Stewardship Program: North Wales, PA

General Motors, Restoration and Conservation of Ecosystems, Bogotá, Colombia

WM, Twin Creeks Landfill: Ontario, Canada

About Tandem Global

Tandem Global (formerly Wildlife Habitat Council and World Environment Center), provides the know-how and the network to move business and the environment forward, together. Across sectors and at all levels of its member organizations, Tandem Global works to facilitate long-term and lasting impact on all aspects of our natural world. It connects leading thinking with practical solutions that positively impact climate, nature, and water. From field operations to boardrooms and beyond, corporate leaders turn to Tandem Global for impact strategies and resilient solutions that can support a better future. Tandem Global is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, USA, with locations across the U.S., in Latin America and Munich, Germany. For more information visit tandemglobal.org.

