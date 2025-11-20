Regulatory News:

The Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) was held today in Paris. All the resolutions submitted were approved. They included notably:

Approval of the annual and consolidated financial statements;

Approval of regulated agreements concluded during the year, including subscription commitments with the French State, Bharti Space Limited, the UK Government, CMA CGM Participations and the Fonds Stratégique de Participations, as well as the termination and conclusion of a new shareholders' agreement;

Renewal of the mandates of Bharti Space Limited, Florence Parly and Éric Labaye as Directors;

Approval of the remuneration of corporate officers and the remuneration policy;

Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to acquire the Company's shares and, where appropriate, cancel them.

It is recalled that, prior to the General Meeting, the Board of Directors removed from the agenda the 34th resolution aimed at cancelling the principle decision on a capital reduction motivated by losses, in order to preserve the possibility of implementing such a reduction if necessary to secure the rights issue. Resolutions 36 to 45, relating to delegations of authority for the issuance of shares without preferential subscription rights in favor of designated persons, which could have been implemented through debt set-off, were also withdrawn to reflect the timetable for the capital increases and safeguard the Company's corporate interest.

About Eutelsat

Eutelsat is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Eutelsat was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 34 Geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. Eutelsat addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes around 6,400 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat employs more than 1,600 people across more than 75 countries. Eutelsat is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

DISCLAIMER

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's views and assumptions as of the date of this document. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to: risks related to the health crisis; operational risks related to satellite failures or impaired satellite performance, or failure to roll out the deployment plan as planned and within the expected timeframe; risks related to the trend in the satellite telecommunications market resulting from increased competition or technological changes affecting the market; risks related to the international dimension of the Group's customers and activities; risks related to the adoption of international rules on frequency coordination and financial risks related, inter alia, to the financial guarantee granted to the Intergovernmental Organization's closed pension fund, and foreign exchange risk. Eutelsat Communications expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this document to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. The information contained in this document is not based on historical fact and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts or data mentioned will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers as reasonable.

