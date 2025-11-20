Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA) (OTCQB: GIGGF) (FSE: BRR2) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Existing Agency Inc. on December 3 at 2:00 PM ET.

Existing Agency invites current shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Existing Agency Inc.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Existing website.

For more information and to register: https://streamyard.com/watch/uGcGgtFrrdMy

Commodities to be covered: Nickel, Cobalt, Copper and PGEs





Upcoming December 3 Giga Metals webinar covering new Turnagain Project geophysical findings



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11851/275320_5650992224e73814_001full.jpg

About Giga Metals Corp.

Giga Metals Corporation's core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned jointly by Giga Metals Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study was released in October 2023.

The Turnagain ultramafic complex is also prospective for copper, platinum and palladium mineralization in the Attic Zone, an area adjacent to the known nickel resource.

About Existing Agency Inc.

Existing Agency is a creative and digital agency dedicated to fuelling innovation, impact, and influence. As collaborative media strategists and brand builders, we combine visionary creativity with data-driven insights to craft impactful solutions across social media management, content creation, paid amplification, design, branding, video production, and web development. From mining companies to consumer-packaged goods brands, we work seamlessly across sectors to bring ideas to life through strategy-backed storytelling. With an in-house team handling everything from audience research and community growth to video production and website delivery, we empower brands to connect meaningfully, engage effectively, and grow sustainably.

