Fragrance Creators Association Declares 2026 the Industry's 'Year of Activation' at Annual Meeting

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / At today's annual meeting, Fragrance Creators Association (FCA) declared 2026 as the industry's "Year of Activation," marking a renewed commitment to mobilizing its membership to advance shared priorities across the fragrance sector. FCA outlined a disciplined agenda designed to foster innovation and support business resilience amid rising geopolitical, regulatory, and market pressures.

Senior executives from more than 60 member companies-including fragrance houses, ingredient suppliers, and finished goods manufacturers across home care, personal care, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional markets-joined Farah Ahmed, FCA President & CEO, Cynthia Reichard, FCA Chair and President of Arylessence, and association leadership to examine emerging domestic regulatory and policy challenges and opportunities, as well as how the association is securing mutual wins within the Administration's domestic and foreign economic policy agenda. The discussion reinforced FCA's role as the central coordinating voice for the modern fragrance value chain.

Over the past year, FCA's advocacy generated substantial impacts that improved operating conditions and long-term planning. Major achievements include securing billions in tariff exclusions, helping address key non-tariff trade challenges, advancing collaboration with EPA to support the development of newer, greener fragrance chemistries, and ensuring the industry's needs were addressed in the permanent establishment of research and experimental tax incentives under H.R.1.

"FCA's influence infrastructure is delivering measurable value for the entire fragrance economy. We are expanding innovation pathways, securing greater regulatory certainty, and strengthening market confidence-equipping companies to compete, grow, and lead in an increasingly complex global environment," said Ahmed.

As the Year of Activation begins, FCA will intensify collaboration with its member companies-leveraging their expertise and coordinating unified action to promote and protect the industry's global supply chains, advance science-based policy, accelerate access to next-generation fragrance materials, and promote worker and consumer wellbeing. FCA will also continue championing digital labeling as an environmentally responsible, and pro-consumer education approach to MoCRA fragrance allergen disclosure requirements.

"FCA's strength lies in the unity and ambition of our members. Together, we are activating our collective voice to shape the future of fragrance with innovation, responsible policy, and a strong, competitive industry presence," said Reichard.

About Fragrance Creators Association:

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing fragrance manufacturing in North America.We also represent fragrance-related interests along the value chain.Fragrance Creators' member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures.Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, a comprehensive digital resource for high-quality fragrance information

