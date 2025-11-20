WK Kellogg Company: Feeding Happines in Action: WK Kellogg Co Releases 2024 Sustainable Business Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / At WK Kellogg Co, we believe that doing good is good for business.

Today marks an important milestone as we launch our 2024 Sustainable Business Report highlighting progress toward the three pillars of our sustainable business strategy - Feeding Happiness: Make Eating Well Easy, Help Kids Be Their Best and Better Our Communities.

In 2024, that progress included:

Delivering 42+ million servings of food to those in need in the U.S. and Canada

Providing 5.2 billion servings of fiber through Kellogg's cereals - a nutrient many people don't get enough of

Supporting millions of kids through Mission Tiger and Feeding Reading

Donating $1.1 million to hunger-relief and community initiatives

Achieving 98% recyclable or recycle-ready packaging

Employees volunteering 4,450+ hours at more than 300 organizations

Our founder believed in the power of food to nurture children, families and communities. More than a century later, that vision inspires us to create a sustainable future rooted in nourishing people and the planet.

Explore our 2024 Sustainable Business Report here: https://www.wkkellogg.com/our-impact

