Nibble Nation LLC: Little Caesars Celebrates Grand Reopening in Tifton Georgia

TIFTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Little Caesars is celebrating the grand reopening of its restaurant in Tifton, GA at 1876 US-82, Tifton, GA 31793. The restaurant will celebrate its grand reopening on Saturday, November 22 from 12-2 p.m.

"Little Caesars is a globally recognized pizza chain that has revolutionized the pizza industry with its continuously evolving menu and innovative technology that efficiently streamlines operations," said Little Caesars franchisee Anthony King of Nibble Nation. "It's because of this recognition and the brand's dedication to offering quality pizza at affordable prices that we chose to franchise with Little Caesars. We know our community in Tifton will be excited that their favorite Little Caesars is open again in the neighborhood."

To celebrate the grand reopening, the Little Caesars in Tifton will feature live music, prizes, portal pickup demonstrations, and $5 specials all day.

With the core pillars of quality, value and convenience, Little Caesars has thousands of restaurants globally in each of the 50 U.S. states and 30 countries and territories. King currently operates seven Little Caesars locations in Tallahassee, FL; Albany, Leesburg, and the Tifton, GA area. Guests can enjoy signature Little Caesars products, including Hot-N-Ready pizza, Crazy Bread and Crazy Puffs, as well as current limited-time offers.

The Tifton Little Caesars location is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information about Little Caesars in Tifton, call (229) 256-4888 or visit LittleCaesars.com.

About Little Caesars

Little Caesars, the Best Value in Pizza*, was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 30 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY pizza, Crazy Puffs, and famed Crazy Bread, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home to the exclusive Pizza Portal pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL.

A high-growth company with over 65 years in the $150 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars continually looks for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets worldwide. Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

For more, visit LittleCaesars.com .

About Nibble Nation

With a passion for hospitality, operational excellence, and community impact, Nibble Nation is known for its commitment to exceptional customer service, team development, and fostering career growth. The organization supports local communities through job creation, inclusive hiring, and educational initiatives.

Led by founder and CEO Anthony King, Nibble Nation continues to grow its footprint with a focus on people, performance, and purpose-bringing HOT-N-READY favorites to neighborhoods one slice at a time.

For more, visit NibbleNation.com.

