McCormick Systems: Estimators Get Answers to Most Common Construction Estimating Questions in McCormick's New Resource

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / McCormick Systems - a leading provider of construction estimating software for electrical, mechanical and plumbing trades and part of the Foundation Software portfolio - has published a detailed guide answering the most frequently asked questions about construction estimating.

With the average profit margin for construction projects at just 11%, even minor estimating errors can significantly impact a contractor's bottom line. McCormick's new FAQ guide provides clarity on critical topics, including estimating methods, common pitfalls and strategies for improving accuracy.

"The construction estimating process is both critical and complex," said Paul Wheaton, author of the guide and President of McCormick Systems. "This resource provides practical answers to help contractors win more projects while maintaining profitability."

The guide covers essential topics, including the fundamentals of construction estimating, various methodologies from analogous to parametric approaches and key factors that impact cost accuracy. It identifies common mistakes such as inaccurate labor costs, missing overhead expenses and failure to include contingency planning.

The resource emphasizes practical steps contractors can take to improve accuracy, including obtaining detailed supplier quotes, using detail-focused estimating methods and maintaining updated cost databases. It particularly highlights how construction estimating software reduces human error through advanced automation, trade-specific databases and integrated change order management.

"Digital solutions have become essential for keeping pace with today's construction industry demands," Wheaton noted. "Software automation reduces time spent on calculations while improving accuracy across every phase of the estimating process."

As construction projects continue to grow in complexity and competition intensifies, McCormick Systems remains committed to providing contractors with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed. The company plans to continue expanding its educational resources to address emerging challenges in construction estimating and project management.

For contractors seeking to improve their estimating accuracy and win more profitable bids, the complete FAQ guide is available at: https://www.mccormicksys.com/blog/frequently-asked-questions-about-construction-estimating/.

SOURCE: McCormick Systems

