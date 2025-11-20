Investing In Our Talent Pipeline: Southwire Sustainability Report Highlight

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / To support generational sustainability, we must build a pipeline that equips Southwire to tackle the challenges of today - and those to come. This work is crucial, with researchers estimating that up to 3.8 million manufacturing roles will need to be filled by 2033, and warning that nearly half could remain vacant due to gaps in skilled applicants.

We are addressing this gap by working with educational partners to broaden our recruitment efforts and reach while expanding programs that build critical skills in manufacturing and beyond. In 2024 we maintained partnerships with University of West Georgia (UWG), Auburn University's 100 Women Strong and Engineering Academic Excellence programs, Georgia Tech's Office of Minority Educational Development and the Atlanta University Center Consortium. We also zeroed in on early career and student-focused programs, such as internship and apprenticeship opportunities.

BRINGING OUR INTERNSHIP PROGRAM INTO THE FUTURE

Southwire hosted one of its largest internship cohorts in 2024. We updated the program to include more structure for interns, as well as in-person opportunities to spend time with their peers and Southwire team members. All interns came together for in-person onboarding to kick off the program and returned for an in-person offboarding event. We also provided each intern with a mentor, prompted managers to develop more clearly defined projects and created more touchpoints for interns and managers to connect. Outside of our regular programming, we provided interns with access to virtual learning opportunities to build targeted knowledge and skills.

Yello, a leading provider of early talent acquisition software solutions, recognized Southwire as one of its Top 100 Internship Programs of 2024.

CREATING THE NEXT GENERATION OF BUSINESS LEADERS

University of West Georgia (UWG) has been a long-time Southwire talent partner. Together, we host the Southwire Business Leadership Program (SBLP), where UWG students can spend a year gaining firsthand work experience. Next, they begin a two-semester internship that allows them to create a multiyear strategic plan to address a business opportunity or need. All SBLP participants present their plans to Southwire's executive leadership team, cultivating strong presentation skills and gaining visibility with senior leaders.

Over 60% of SBLP participants over the past two years were offered positions at Southwire.

BUILDING A PIPELINE FOR MAINTENANCE CAREERS

Participants in our two-year Southwire Maintenance Apprenticeship complete on-the-job training alongside classroom instruction, preparing them for potential full-time Southwire roles. Apprentices can choose between two tracks created for maintenance or electrical technician positions. Opportunities are open to outside applicants, such as students from West Georgia Technical College and Southwire team members looking to transition into new roles.

Southwire proudly supports the University of Georgia's Society of Women Engineers chapter, helping to expand the pool of engineering talent we recruit.

UPGRADING OUR FINANCE ROTATIONAL PROGRAM

The Finance Rotational program employs new recent graduates into the three-year rotational program. During this time, the new graduates learn various finance functions within the Southwire business to include operations, corporate and commercial. In 2024, we broadened our scope of participation to expand the program efficiencies through onboarding, development of cohorts, recruiting and committee sponsorship.

To learn more about Southwire's accomplishments in 2024, read our full sustainability report: https://southwire.com/sustainability.

Team members at Southwire's MC Plant

