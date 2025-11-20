A decade of data reveals LED lighting now dominates commercial cannabis cultivation

Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production, today announced the results of the 2025 State of the Cannabis Lighting Market Report, independently researched and published by Cannabis Business Times and sponsored by Fluence. The 10th edition highlights rapid LED adoption and growing sophistication across North American cannabis facilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251120808405/en/

When the report was first published in 2016, only 15% of operators used LED lighting as their primary solution. This year, nearly 80% of indoor and greenhouse cultivators report relying on LEDs-marking one of the most significant technology shifts in modern cultivation driven by efficiency and improved crop quality

"Cannabis Business Times has built the industry's most trusted benchmark on lighting practices," said Steve Graves, Senior Vice President, Global Sales at Fluence. "As a sponsor, our role is to help ensure growers have neutral, data-driven insights to guide their decisions. This year's findings mirror what we hear from customers every day: efficiency, consistency and controllability are essential for competitive, scalable operations."

The report highlights that managing energy costs remains the top operational challenge for cultivators, with 58% naming energy efficiency among their highest purchasing priorities. Meanwhile, 76% cite crop quality as a primary driver for LED adoption. With these priorities converging, 43% are exploring dynamic lighting to enable tunable environments that enhance results while controlling cost.

The research also documents growing adoption of lighting controls that provide deeper visibility into performance and crop conditions, enabling more consistent outcomes. These shifts reflect a broader movement toward precision cultivation and continuous optimization of both crop and operational performance.

Fluence will make the 2025 State of the Cannabis Lighting Market Report, published exclusively by Cannabis Business Times, available both online and at MJBizCon (Booth #15023).

About Fluence

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc. (Fluence) creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market, committed to enabling more efficient crop production for the world's top greenhouse and indoor growers. Fluence, part of Signify's Agricultural Lighting division, has offices in Austin, Texas (Americas), and Eindhoven, Netherlands (EMEA). For more information about Fluence, visit www.fluence-led.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251120808405/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Wendell Grimsley

Wendell.Grimsley@fluence-led.com