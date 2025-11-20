Orange County Choppers and Grey Bull Rescue to Unveil "Speed of Need" Chopper Motorcycle at St. Pete BikeFest in Premiere of New Discovery Channel Series

World reveal set for November 22nd as OCC's new series launches with a custom build honoring Grey Bull Rescue's global lifesaving missions.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Grey Bull Rescue and Orange County Choppers (OCC) will make a major appearance at St. Pete BikeFest, November 20-23 at the OCC Road House, where OCC will unveil the "Speed of Need" Chopper, a custom-built tribute to Grey Bull's veteran-led, daring rescue missions saving Americans from war zones and natural disasters worldwide. The unveiling will be featured in the premiere episode of OCC's brand-new series on Discovery Channel, with extended coverage on MotorTrend.

OCC, founded by Paul Teutul Sr., is one of the most recognizable custom motorcycle brands in the world. Their work has been showcased on television for more than two decades, beginning with the hit series "American Chopper," which ran for more than 10 seasons across Discovery and TLC and developed a massive international following. The new Discovery Channel series marks the next evolution of the iconic shop as they take on high-purpose builds, including the custom-designed "Speed of Need" chopper.

The custom build reflects the precision, urgency, and operational culture behind Grey Bull Rescue's global missions. Designed with aviation elements, mission symbolism, and nods to Grey Bull's special operations and Intelligence Community heritage, the chopper stands as a tribute to the staff and brave operators who deploy into the world's most volatile environments to rescue and evacuate Americans anytime, anywhere at the 'Speed of Need'.

"This bike is more than a custom build. It's a monument to every Field Operator, every Case Manager, every person we've rescued, and every family reunited when the situation was hopeless and impossible," said Bryan Stern, Chairman and Founder of Grey Bull Rescue. "Orange County Choppers partnership and the 'Speed of Need' Chopper capture the urgency, risk, precision and speed that defines our nearly 800 missions and over 8,400 lives saved, and we're honored to see our mission brought to life in this bike."

Grey Bull Rescue's team will be on site throughout St. Pete BikeFest with the chopper, mission gear, and real-time updates from operators currently in the field. Also present will be evacuees, rescued hostages, "Sherman" Grey Bull Rescue's amphibious ATV, "Bertha", the nonprofit's mobile Emergency Operations Center, "Moby" a Navy SEAL High Speed Assault Craft turned rescue boat, the Grey Bull NASCAR, as well as dozens of team members. The festival will serve as the public's first opportunity to see the "Speed of Need" Chopper before its national debut on Discovery Channel and MotorTrend.

"We've built many bikes connected to meaningful stories, but this one carries a different kind of weight. Grey Bull Rescue operates with urgency and grit, and we wanted the 'Speed of Need' Chopper to embody that. When people see it, they'll understand the mission behind it and the risk that these brave American Veterans take," said Paul Teutul Sr., Founder of Orange County Choppers.

Grey Bull Rescue continues to operate all over the world, recently returning from rescuing 343 Americans from Jamaica after a Category 5 hurricane. The team is powered entirely by patriotic donors, dedicated volunteers, and corporate mission partners who share the organization's credo: 'Don't Be a Spectator' and embrace the mission: Save Lives at the SPEED OF NEED. Grey Bull Rescue is currently deployed across multiple fronts, with teams on the ground in Jamaica delivering life-saving aid in the wake of Hurricane Melissa, while additional units continue active missions throughout Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

"Our work doesn't pause for cameras, weather, politics, or borders," Stern said. "As we speak, our teams are saving lives, moving supplies, evacuating families, and supporting communities in places where help is hardest to reach. If this chopper inspires even one more person to step up, support the mission, or choose not to be a spectator, then it's already done its job."

Donations to support ongoing humanitarian operations can be made at https://greybullrescue.org/pledge-your-support/ .

For more information about Grey Bull Rescue visit GreyBullRescue.org .

###

About Grey Bull Rescue:

Founded by Bryan Stern, Grey Bull Rescue is a veteran-led, 501(c)(3) nonprofit rescue organization headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The organization specializes in operating within "The Grey Space" - conflict zones and disaster areas where the U.S. Government may not be able to operate. Grey Bull Rescue has conducted daring rescues of Americans and allies from hostile regions, including Afghanistan, Ukraine, Russia, Sudan, Haiti, Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, and Jamaica, including American hostages and victims of war crimes. The team also leads domestic response missions to natural disasters, such as the 2023 Maui wildfires, Los Angeles wildfires, and Hurricanes Ian, Idalia, Helene, and Milton. To date, the Grey Bull Rescue team has completed 799 rescue missions and saved the lives of nearly 8,400 men, women, children, and babies, and even pets.

SOURCE: Grey Bull Rescue

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/orange-county-choppers-and-grey-bull-rescue-to-unveil-%22speed-of-1105381