Overson Advisory Group, LLC: David Overson, One Of Arizona's Top Retirement Planners, Co-Authors New Book To Help Boomer Retirees Reduce Taxes and Take Control of Their Retirement

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / The new book Retire On Your Terms empowers successful Baby Boomers to take control of their retirement and avoid the costly myths and mistakes that derail so many affluent families.

Retire On Your Terms challenges the one-size-fits-all approach that dominates the financial services industry and instead presents a comprehensive, custom framework for retirement success. Readers discover how to safeguard their wealth, eliminate unnecessary taxes, build reliable income streams, and design a retirement lifestyle aligned with their deepest goals and values.

"Most of the financial industry is set up to sell products, not deliver true planning," said David Overson, financial educator, author, speaker and retirement specialist. "This book arms retirees with clarity and confidence, helping them make decisions that protect their lifestyle, their legacy, and their loved ones."

The book is filled with real-life stories of families who faced unexpected financial setbacks, alongside practical strategies to prevent them. From debunking the Baker's Dozen Money Myths to exposing the forces of Financial Erosion, the authors pull back the curtain on the hidden risks that often drain wealth unnecessarily.

For Overson, the project was personal.

"At Overson Advisory Group, we've seen too many hardworking families shortchanged by incomplete or generic advice. I wanted to co-author this book because affluent retirees deserve a plan that's as unique as their fingerprint-custom, cohesive, and comprehensive," he said.

With a passion for educating and guiding successful families, Overson specializes in helping retirees reduce taxes, maximize income, and create meaningful legacies. His mission is simple: to help clients Retire On Their Terms-with confidence, freedom, and peace of mind. The book provides a roadmap for affluent retirees who want to move beyond financial uncertainty and into a retirement defined by security, freedom, and fulfillment.

To obtain a copy of the book or additional retirement resources, visit https://oversonadvisory.com or call (480) 776-3550.

About David Overson

L. David Overson, ChFC is a financial educator, author, speaker and retirement specialist. As the Author of "The Essential Guide for the New Age of Retirement," Overson has been featured in Forbes magazine. He is the Founder and CEO of Overson Advisory, LLC. As a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC), he and his team have been helping professionals, executives and business owners protect, preserve, and pass on their hard-earned wealth for over 40 years.

Contact:

David Overson

Overson Advisory Group, LLC

Phone: 480-776-3550

Email: david@oversonadvisory.com

Website: www.OversonAdvisory.com

SOURCE: Overson Advisory Group, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/david-overson-one-of-arizonas-top-retirement-planners-co-authors-new-1105390